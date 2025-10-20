Full Patch Notes:

Hawk-Eye Regiment Prologue:

Home Island:

Terrain Changes:

Bugfixes:

Dear Players,We are excited to bring you an update we have worked on for quite some time.We have focused on improving the experience for new players by adding an introductory prologue mission. The prologue is available for the Hawk Eye Regiment and plays automatically for new saves.Here is a sneak peek:If you already have save and wish to experience the prologue, you can talk to the old wise man on your home island to replay the prologue, see the second dialogue option below. Be sure to try it out for yourself!Additionally, we have enhanced our map generator to give the three biomes a more distinctive identity and also to make the rendering more efficient.Ancient Forest:The vegetation in our forest is a bit darker and more dense than before, giving the biome a more mysterious and eerie atmosphere.Mystic Mountains:By having fewer grass fields and reduced vegetation the Mystic Mountains feel like a rougher, more arid biome.Verdant Plains:We've increased the grass density and foliage to make the Verdant Plains seem richer and greener.Here is how this looks like:Finally, a long awaited quality of life improvement: You can now embark expedition party members on your home island by issuing a move command to the ocean and disembark them by issuing a move command back to the island.Find the full list of patch notes below.- Added a prologue mission, introducing new players to the game- The prologue can be replayed through the dialogue with the Old Wise Man on the home island- Units can now be embarked by issuing a move command into water and disembarked by issuing a move command onto land- Increased visual variety of all three biomes- More efficient terrain material rendering- Units on the home island no longer start walk animations after being on the ship for a long while- Pukwudgies are no longer stretched during the jump animations- Cancelling tribe structures no longer refunds double supplies- Fixed wrong ability tooltips for Colony and Tribe scouting unitsEnjoy trying out the prologue and let us know your thoughts.