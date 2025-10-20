Changed transition animation coroutines design.
Fixed bug where horse walk alone when dismounting while pressing forward key.
Changed grass layer and grass placement in Lumen island.
Changed horse camera anchoring while riding horse.
Adjusted 3rd person view camera anchoring.
patch v0.9.5b
