20 October 2025 Build 20470249 Edited 20 October 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Changed transition animation coroutines design.

  • Fixed bug where horse walk alone when dismounting while pressing forward key.

  • Changed grass layer and grass placement in Lumen island.

  • Changed horse camera anchoring while riding horse.

  • Adjusted 3rd person view camera anchoring.

