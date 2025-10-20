Hey all,



Update 0.9.9! We're nearly there! There's still a whole host of bugs to get through so hang tight and be sure to report any outstanding issues you encounter so we can get right on it! In case you missed it or have been deep in a dungeon release for the main game is NOVEMBER 3rd 2025!

We have a Steam Deck giveaway so go enter that here and if you're playing on the demo version of the game please play the prelude as we'll be turning that off on Wednesday October 22nd but all your progress is saved and will transfer to the main game on release as well as any achievements you earn!

In the meantime, enjoy these fat changes:





CHANGES

Dizzy now has a max duration of 10 seconds,

Replaced Monster Abilities in the Beastiary with Ability buttons for easier viewing,

Ability effect animations now cap at 5 animations shown per ability (you didnt see more than that anyway),

Added x and checkmark icons beside buttons in the Item Filter menu,

Mimics are 25% stronger,

Made Credits scroll much slower,

Pressing H or Tab now brings up/closes the Overview Menu (Dragon Head Menu),

Adjusted Mimic level so it scales with the current dungeon's tier and floor number,

Item Lore now gives you 0.5% Item Mastery per skill increase from 1%,

Leveling up now gives you 0.25% to all Mastery stats per Level from 0.5%

FIXES

Fixed the minimum amounts for Melee and Magic Speed Bonus to be -50%,

Fixed grammar errors in some Quest Stories,

Fixed float shenanigans in the stat ranges of bonus mod stats,

Fixed some monsters in the Beastiary showing the wrong location,

Fixed some instances where Current Life was able to go below 0,

Fixed Gamble shop sending you to the Market when you leave,

Fixed an issue where you couldnt enter a dungeon if Utility Loadout I and II were set to the same slot,

Fixed ability animations blocking you from hovering over ability and status effect tooltips,

Fixed not wiping/losing when all characters are die from status effects such as Poison or Shed while out of combat,

Fixed World Map showing up as empty on a new Save File if you last selected the Bosses button with another Save File beforehand,

Fixed Beastiary from bugging out when viewing abilities, and properly spaced out stats text for all languages,

Fixed being able to get to the Character Creation menu from the Guild Banner Edit menu with Escape or Right Click,

Fixed character stats not updating when you upgraded equipped gear in the Workshop,

Fixed monster sprites blocking you from pressing the speed buttons,

Fixed Revitalize and Revitalize+ not properly removing all negative status effects,

Fixed Stats not updating properly in the Character and Abilities menu,

Fixed number key 5 not activating x8 speed in dungeons,

Fixed Tooltips displaying status effects not closing when an enemy is defeated,

Fixed Sell All button lingering on "You Sure?" even when returning to the menu,

Fixed Focus status effect not being functional,

Fixed some incorrect text

Be sure to wishlist main game if you haven't already as that really helps us out a ton!

NOTE: All progress from both the demo and prelude carry over to the full game so enjoy yourselves!

Take it easy, all!