Updated to Ver.0.6.1.
Fixed an issue where the game could freeze when the shop’s inventory was refreshed under certain conditions
Fixed a display issue that occurred when losing to Octanya and ending training immediately afterward
Fixed an issue where failing to act due to insufficient stamina could prevent further actions in subsequent weeks
Fixed an issue where "Power Charge" and "Magic Focus" did not work properly with certain skills
Adjusted the effectiveness of the "Magic Piggy Bank"
Changed so that items such as "Large Beehive" can now be used directly from the bag on the ingredient selection screen
Added unique icon images for all types of Artifacts
Added a feature allowing players to abandon training and return to the Scenario Select screen at any time
Fixed various other text and bugs
Changed files in this update