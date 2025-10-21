Fixed an issue where the game could freeze when the shop’s inventory was refreshed under certain conditions

Fixed a display issue that occurred when losing to Octanya and ending training immediately afterward

Fixed an issue where failing to act due to insufficient stamina could prevent further actions in subsequent weeks

Fixed an issue where "Power Charge" and "Magic Focus" did not work properly with certain skills

Adjusted the effectiveness of the "Magic Piggy Bank"

Changed so that items such as "Large Beehive" can now be used directly from the bag on the ingredient selection screen

Added unique icon images for all types of Artifacts

Added a feature allowing players to abandon training and return to the Scenario Select screen at any time