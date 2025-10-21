 Skip to content
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20470194 Edited 21 October 2025 – 00:19:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updated to Ver.0.6.1.

  • Fixed an issue where the game could freeze when the shop’s inventory was refreshed under certain conditions

  • Fixed a display issue that occurred when losing to Octanya and ending training immediately afterward

  • Fixed an issue where failing to act due to insufficient stamina could prevent further actions in subsequent weeks

  • Fixed an issue where "Power Charge" and "Magic Focus" did not work properly with certain skills

  • Adjusted the effectiveness of the "Magic Piggy Bank"

  • Changed so that items such as "Large Beehive" can now be used directly from the bag on the ingredient selection screen

  • Added unique icon images for all types of Artifacts

  • Added a feature allowing players to abandon training and return to the Scenario Select screen at any time

  • Fixed various other text and bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3103781
Windows Depot 3103782
