Major changes:

- MAPS!!! You can now hold the M key or Right Control Stick to view a map of the level with markers for:

- Uncollected Flash Drives

- The *newly added* Dragon Medal Fragments

- Level exits, switches, etc. that are required to access certain Flash Drives

- Warp-TVs, etc.

- 20 new collectables known as “Dragon Medal Fragments” can now be found throughout the game!

- Collecting 4 Dragon Medal Fragments will permanently increase your Max Health by 1!

- Collecting all 20 Dragon Medal Fragments will unlock a special new move for Clifford! (Can also be activated on new files after collecting them all at least once).

- Several new Jagon NPCs, each with a dialogue.

- You can track which Dragon Medal Fragments you’ve found from the “Flash” section of the pause menu.



Other Changes:

- Added the option to disable VSync. Disabling it may improve performance, but can cause visual issues (screen tearing).

- Tutorial boss now takes 4 hits to defeat instead of 8.

- Fixed issue where some hits against Gloveboxer wouldn’t register.

- Merely touching the final boss while Hyper will now damage it; Rushing is no longer required. This doesn’t really affect the difficulty and is mainly to prevent confusing moments if you cancel the rush too early.

- Mecha Crispadon rematch has been made more challenging; you can no longer camp on the permanent platforms.

- Boxer no longer rotates toward collectables. He instead marks the locations of collectables on the map.

- Some dialogues, specifically the one when entering Construction Chaos for the first time, have been altered.

- Accommodations have been made for an unintentional skip that allows you to access Clockwork Scrapheap early; it is now intentional and you can access a couple other Floor 2 levels early by performing it.

- Adjusted some sounds that were too loud.

- Fixed a few weird visuals.

