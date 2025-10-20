NEW LEGENDARY FISH
New legendary fish which is BIGGER and more elusive then even the Lochness Monster. The first player to catch this new legendary creature will receive 3 free keys for GONE Fishing and a small easter egg in the game. To claim your prize be the first person to post a screenshot of the fish in the GONE Fishing discord! ( https://discord.com/invite/gonefishing )
Clam and Pearl
Clam
As we move towards adding rot fully into the game we want to introduce mechanics that will allow players to preserve/increase/store value of fish.
The Clam is an item that is currently buyable from the trade. Once bought you place it down with left click, then when you drop fish on it it will eat the fish. Then the next day it will have turned that fish into a “pearl” with 20% increased value, which will be rot proof.
Pearl
Pearls will change size and materials based on their value!
Changes and Polish
Changed the Worm Horns Cooldown. Now instead of a flat 5 second cooldown, it will be (4 seconds * (FishAmount)), This should fix the Worm Horn Fish Dupe.
Updated the Turkish Translations - Türkçe Tercümeler Güncellenmiştir
Made so the crab enemy will let players go a half second earlier
Added an animation for when a player picks up a fish.
Changed how nav meshes are generated to save CPU usage. This should especially help on larger maps
Changed many assets to no longer use nanite since their poly count doesn't justify it to help performance.
Tweaked Shark Attack
Shark will not attack from extremely long distances (you will be safe on canyons tops and jungle bridges :) )
Shark now has LOS checks while jumping, If a player breaks LOS the shark will reverse and go back into the water.
Balance
Increased Chasmcaller Price to 300
Increased Worm Horn Price to 200
Removed cooking stove in the cabin. Players must by the grill in order to cook fish
Reduced the price of the grill 100->75
Komodo dragon 75 -> 65
Fixes
Fixed bug where the crab enemy would get stuck sometimes and never move towards the player
Fixed bug where the crab enemy would grab players from to far away. The crabs claw must now collides with the players capsule in order to grab the player.
Fixed bug where gators would duplicate
Fixed bug where gators could be immune to TNT
Fixed bug where a fish could be cooked -> gambled -> cooked again
Fixed texture bug with the new Stethacanthus fish
Fixed bug where bones could still reproduce like rabbits
Fixed bug where the giant mekong catfish’s orientation would be incorrect upon being dropp
Fixed issue where it was difficult to walk up to the gambling pit on the canyons map
Fixed bug where small fish could fall through the gambling pool and could no longer be picked up
Fixed bug where destroyed boulders would not despawn and could block players path
Fixed bug where a player would fail to respawn if killed by the cave creatures on the lake map
Fixed bug where minnows would spawn inside of the minnow trap causing them to go flying
Players falling through bridges, rocks, and some buildings *Should be* fixed now
Fixed Muskellunge maxing out at <100 lbs.
