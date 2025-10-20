 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20470082
Update notes via Steam Community

New version: 25.6.2
The Model Bird complete quest dialogue was locking the game. This bug may have been introduced by the change of editor (to patch the Unity vulnerability).
Thanks to Neva for reporting it.

Peace everyone!

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1708772
