- Fix scrolling issues on multiple tabs due to incorrect flex and centering styles.
- Fix cancel button on string input modal which fixes multiple issues e.g. cancel set growth rate.
- Fix new game character name mixup.
- Fix change symbol input error due to null terminator handling.
- Fix save game loading animation.
- Fix options contract company hyperlink and sell/cover/exercise buttons.
- Fix market reports load industry tabs loading animation.
- Fix market reports update lag.
- Clicking on industry in market reports now automatically changes to industry tab.
- Add 'Browse For Sale Items' button to Cashflow tab in Player View.
- Fix ETF and Holding Co. industry summaries and hide projections for banking, insurance, holding co., and etf industries.
- Add company symbol to Acting As and Navigation Control dropdowns.
- Fix Spin-Off button showing next to bonds contracts.
- Fix crashing on Startup Choices popup.
- Fix advance ticker once when user interacts with the UI.
- Fix start/stop ticker lag.
- Attempt to improve user interaction responsiveness when ticker is running by optimizing ticker advance logic.
Update Notes for 10.0.8 (Alpha) - Battle of the Bugs Second Wave
Update notes via Steam Community
