POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Escape From Duckov
20 October 2025 Build 20470079 Edited 20 October 2025 – 22:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


  • Fix scrolling issues on multiple tabs due to incorrect flex and centering styles.
  • Fix cancel button on string input modal which fixes multiple issues e.g. cancel set growth rate.
  • Fix new game character name mixup.
  • Fix change symbol input error due to null terminator handling.
  • Fix save game loading animation.
  • Fix options contract company hyperlink and sell/cover/exercise buttons.
  • Fix market reports load industry tabs loading animation.
  • Fix market reports update lag.
  • Clicking on industry in market reports now automatically changes to industry tab.
  • Add 'Browse For Sale Items' button to Cashflow tab in Player View.
  • Fix ETF and Holding Co. industry summaries and hide projections for banking, insurance, holding co., and etf industries.
  • Add company symbol to Acting As and Navigation Control dropdowns.
  • Fix Spin-Off button showing next to bonds contracts.
  • Fix crashing on Startup Choices popup.
  • Fix advance ticker once when user interacts with the UI.
  • Fix start/stop ticker lag.
  • Attempt to improve user interaction responsiveness when ticker is running by optimizing ticker advance logic.

