Seems my life nowadays is fixing bugs and creating new ones.
Adapted bonus pickups colliders to their shape
Fixed an issue where the ghost would play sledge hammer sounds
Fixed an issue where the ghost would be upside down
Fixed an issue where the ghost running animation would be stuck
Fixed an issue where restarting would make the character lose some of its sounds
Fixed an issue where restarting on level 25 would consume a shield
Fixed an issue where clicking far away from the player would not trigger burst
Fixed an issue where leaderboards entries would merge together
Fixed thinker achievement duration
Removed an invisible rock on level 9
Fixed an issue where one of the hook points in endless would be hard to latch to
Changed files in this update