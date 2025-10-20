Seems my life nowadays is fixing bugs and creating new ones.

Adapted bonus pickups colliders to their shape

Fixed an issue where the ghost would play sledge hammer sounds

Fixed an issue where the ghost would be upside down

Fixed an issue where the ghost running animation would be stuck

Fixed an issue where restarting would make the character lose some of its sounds

Fixed an issue where restarting on level 25 would consume a shield

Fixed an issue where clicking far away from the player would not trigger burst

Fixed an issue where leaderboards entries would merge together

Fixed thinker achievement duration

Removed an invisible rock on level 9