20 October 2025 Build 20470066 Edited 20 October 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Seems my life nowadays is fixing bugs and creating new ones.

  • Adapted bonus pickups colliders to their shape

  • Fixed an issue where the ghost would play sledge hammer sounds

  • Fixed an issue where the ghost would be upside down

  • Fixed an issue where the ghost running animation would be stuck

  • Fixed an issue where restarting would make the character lose some of its sounds

  • Fixed an issue where restarting on level 25 would consume a shield

  • Fixed an issue where clicking far away from the player would not trigger burst

  • Fixed an issue where leaderboards entries would merge together

  • Fixed thinker achievement duration

  • Removed an invisible rock on level 9

  • Fixed an issue where one of the hook points in endless would be hard to latch to

