Hi everyone,

The day has finally come — Successor hits 1.0 today!

After months of updates, testing, and community feedback, we’re thrilled to celebrate the full release as we step out of Early Access.





Alongside this milestone, we’re rolling out one of our biggest updates yet: a redesigned Adventure Mode for custom campaigns, new Ruler Crowns added to reward pools and equippable by your Lord, the Havengore faction with a brand-new Regicide campaign, and two new Heroes, the Sorceress and the Ice Giant.





Adventure Mode Redesign

We’ve rebuilt the Adventure Mode Playerbook Page from the ground up to make it easier (and more rewarding) to explore the world of Successor.



You can now generate your own dynamic campaigns, choosing which faction to challenge and how large your conquest should be. Go for a quick regional skirmish to topple a single Lord, or dive into a full-scale kingdom campaign where you must fight through multiple regions before facing the faction’s Ruler in their stronghold.





Defeat a Ruler, Claim Their Crown

Every Ruler now drops a unique Crown upon defeat — both as a trophy for your player desk and as a wearable item for your Lords.

Each crown carries its own faction-based traits, offering powerful bonuses and new ways to customize your warband.



The Havengore Faction

Introducing Havengore, a kingdom of knights, zealots, and noble warriors bound by ancient oaths.

Their ranks are filled with heavily armored units, trained to hold the line and control the battlefield through sheer endurance.



They excel in tight, enclosed spaces, where their shields form protective walls while their archers rain arrows from above.

The new Regicide Campaign features the rise and corruption of Havengore, where you must face their iron-clad regiments and claim the Crown of their ruler, King Gregory.





New Hero: The Ice Giant

A towering outcast from the frozen tribes of the north, the Ice Giant wields ancient frost magic and terrifying brute strength. Slow but unstoppable, he shatters his enemies with devastating force.



Combat Style: Frontline bruiser. Resistant to cold, weak to fire. High HP and area control.



Abilities & Traits:



Frost Hands – Freezes a target solid, turning them into a block of ice (perfect for smashing).



Rage Smash – Slams the ground, damaging and stunning all adjacent units (friend or foe). Frozen targets are shattered for bonus damage.



Trait: Massive – Breaks nearby objects and ice automatically.



Trait: Immovable – Cannot be pushed.



Trait: Frostbitten – +3 Cold resistance / -3 Fire resistance.



Special: Smashing a frozen target creates a temporary Ice Mallet, dealing massive damage on the next hit before shattering.



New Hero: The Sorceress

A rogue sorceress from the cold north, she has spent years studying forbidden frost magic under the heretic Ice Giants. Marked as a fallen among her peers, yet relentless in her pursuit of arcane knowledge, she now rents out her skills as a battle mage for hire.



Combat Style: Midline support caster. Excels against anything vulnerable to frost damage.



Abilities & Trait:



Frost Armor – Enchants a friendly unit (or herself) with heavy armor and fire resistance. 25% chance to freeze attackers on hit.



Ice Storm – Unleashes a freezing AOE that deals ice damage and can extinguish fires or campfires.



Trait: Chilled Blades – All allied units deal +2 Ice damage with physical attacks.



Other Improvements

Added new Ruler Crown rewards and trophy visuals to the player desk.



Adjusted 3D sound distance for better immersion when zoomed out on battle boards.



Numerous balance tweaks, bug fixes, and performance improvements across campaigns.



Thank You

This milestone wouldn’t be possible without you, our community. We hope your adventures in the miniature world of Successor have only just begun, and we can’t wait for you to experience the game in full.



And as always, if you are in the mood, leave us a Steam review; it really helps spread the word! Kind regards

The Playwood Project Dev Team



