Chaos Chain
Attention, freelancers!
I've got the next update for Chaos Chain ready to go! I added 1 new repeatable side quest, 1 new regular side quest, and 1 new companion personal side quest! I also fixed some bugs that I found during my testing, added some new lore to the game, and a whole lot more!
Check out the full change log below!
*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*
BETA Update 1.86.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED a typo in one of the newly added dialogues
- FIXED a very specific instance where companions who originally had cyware and then had that cyware replaced with biware could still suffer the glitched status until they died and were revived
- FIXED Revenant skill description (It was still the placeholder text and was never updated)
- FIXED an NPC movement event where the NPC could become stuck and then end their plotted movement sequence
Changes & Additions:
- Added some new Steam achievements
- Added new side quest "Bag and Tag"
- Added new repeatable side quest "Steet Cleaning"
- Added new companion side quest "Pieces of the Past" (Drako - this quest is quite simple but gives more insight into his past as a drifter and comes with some rewards)
- Renamed "World Weary" flaw for Drako to "World Worn"
- Added new version of "World Weary" flaw for Drako (He gets this after completing his personal quest with him present - it gets rid of the -1% mettle regen)
- Added "Street Sense" new unique skill for Drako for after you complete his personal quest with him present (2% Chance To Survive Fatal Damage In Combat, +3% Critical Evasion)
- Added red/green metro lights to the center metro train car so that you can visually see if the metro is operational at the moment (Green - yes, Red - no)
- Added handling method for saves that got companions before their companion quests were added - you can now force the game to give you any and all companion quests for current companions in the party (Not just active members, but all members who have joined you) if the quest has not been accepted and the quest has not been completed (It won't activate any specific dialogues, but it'll allow players with existing saves to do the quests so they don't have to restart --- all you need to do is press "T" while in game to activate the party communication system to talk to your companions and it will automatically go through the code)
- Made companion quest points of no return more obvious and added hint messages at certain points within the quests to tell you that you can choose to continue on without the companion present, but it'll affect rewards and outcomes
- Added splint crafting schematic (1 scrap, 2 rags --- this means you can now heal trauma while out and about without needing to rest, visit a doctor/medic, looking for a shop that sells them, or using costly trauma kits)
- Added splint crafting schematic to the schematics list
- Added 7 new randomized data item lores
- Expanded dialogues with some unique NPCs and added some new topics
- Added some new roleplay opportunities in dialogues
- Updated some existing exterior areas
- Murkworm enemies now have a 20% chance to drop protein grubs
- Added some new generic dialogues for NPCs
- Some minor optimization work for some background processes
- Improved shading and details on some environmental entities
- A few other quick changes and tweaks
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.
A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product.
Official Links:
- Corrosive Studios Steam Store Page
- Chaos Chain Steam Discussion Forums
- Corrosive Studios Discord Server
- Official Patreon Page
That's all for now, enjoy!
Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.
-Cryptic ːCStudiosː
