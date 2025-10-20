 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20469852 Edited 20 October 2025 – 21:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

This should make the staffs more correctly in line with each-other and buff some bottom tier pets to be actually usable end-game. We're also increasing pet rewards on the Ruthless Returnia maps to be in line with the doubled weapon rewards.
  • Added a randomized Horizontal spread to the Fusion Rift
  • Increased DarkBot damage by 225%
  • Increased Laser Robot damage by 275%
  • Increased Battle Droid damage by 120%
  • Increased Hawk damage by 200% and tightened spread slightly
  • Hand of the Queen - 9% Elemental Damage Nerf
  • Eternian Staff - 8% Elemental Damage Buff, 8% Base Damage Buff
  • Apocalypse - 5% Base Damage buff, made spread more loose
  • Gargoyle Staff - 2.5% Base damage buff, 15% Elemental damage buff, Added elemental scaling
  • Undying Rod - 2.5% Base damage buff, 2.5% Elemental damage buff
  • Xilent's Rhythm Staff - 3.5% Base damage buff, 2.5% Elemental Damage buff
  • Crystal Staff - 10% Base damage buff
  • Forest's Sorrow - 2% Elemental nerf, 5% Base Damage Buff
  • Mad Jack - 10% Base Damage Nerf
  • Lava Slinger - 5% Base Damage Buff, 8% Elemental damage buff
  • Karathikan Stone Thrower - 38% damage buff
  • Reduced health multiplier on hard and insane from 4.5 and 8 to 4 and 6 on Super Wyverns on Jester's Spooktacular
  • Reduced Ruthless health multiplier from 2 to 1.75 on Super Wyverns on Jester's Spooktacular
  • Reduced Crystalline Resurgence 4 Artificial Genie Ruthless damage resistance from 25% to 10%
  • Buffed the Winter's Flame to be in line with other flamethrowers. Higher damage and lower range
  • Eternian Spear - 7.8% Ranged damage buff, but made the spread more loose
  • Maquahuitl - 2.5% Ranged damage buff, but made the spread more loose
  • Eternian Energy Cannon - 5% damage buff
  • Doubled pet rewards on Ruthless Return to Mistymire, Return to Aquanos and Return to Sky City
  • Gave Chainsaw Corgi 5% movement speed



Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the Spoon swinging too fast
  • Moved problematic copter spawn node from City in the Cliffs to see if it helps with Pure Strategy
  • Changed Mini Spider Queen from Return to Mistymire name to Altered Spider Queen for clarity reasons (not having 2 pets with the same name)



For Etheria!

Changed files in this update

