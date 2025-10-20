Balance Changes

Added a randomized Horizontal spread to the Fusion Rift



Increased DarkBot damage by 225%



Increased Laser Robot damage by 275%



Increased Battle Droid damage by 120%



Increased Hawk damage by 200% and tightened spread slightly



Hand of the Queen - 9% Elemental Damage Nerf



Eternian Staff - 8% Elemental Damage Buff, 8% Base Damage Buff



Apocalypse - 5% Base Damage buff, made spread more loose



Gargoyle Staff - 2.5% Base damage buff, 15% Elemental damage buff, Added elemental scaling



Undying Rod - 2.5% Base damage buff, 2.5% Elemental damage buff



Xilent's Rhythm Staff - 3.5% Base damage buff, 2.5% Elemental Damage buff



Crystal Staff - 10% Base damage buff



Forest's Sorrow - 2% Elemental nerf, 5% Base Damage Buff



Mad Jack - 10% Base Damage Nerf



Lava Slinger - 5% Base Damage Buff, 8% Elemental damage buff



Karathikan Stone Thrower - 38% damage buff



Reduced health multiplier on hard and insane from 4.5 and 8 to 4 and 6 on Super Wyverns on Jester's Spooktacular



Reduced Ruthless health multiplier from 2 to 1.75 on Super Wyverns on Jester's Spooktacular



Reduced Crystalline Resurgence 4 Artificial Genie Ruthless damage resistance from 25% to 10%



Buffed the Winter's Flame to be in line with other flamethrowers. Higher damage and lower range



Eternian Spear - 7.8% Ranged damage buff, but made the spread more loose



Maquahuitl - 2.5% Ranged damage buff, but made the spread more loose



Eternian Energy Cannon - 5% damage buff



Doubled pet rewards on Ruthless Return to Mistymire, Return to Aquanos and Return to Sky City



Gave Chainsaw Corgi 5% movement speed



Bug Fixes

Fixed the Spoon swinging too fast



Moved problematic copter spawn node from City in the Cliffs to see if it helps with Pure Strategy



Changed Mini Spider Queen from Return to Mistymire name to Altered Spider Queen for clarity reasons (not having 2 pets with the same name)

This should make the staffs more correctly in line with each-other and buff some bottom tier pets to be actually usable end-game. We're also increasing pet rewards on the Ruthless Returnia maps to be in line with the doubled weapon rewards.For Etheria!