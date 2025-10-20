Heart of the Machine is also part of the Hooded Horse October Publisher Sale, at 35% off on Steam. Check it out, and the other games that are included in the October Publisher Sale.
Hooded Horse October Publisher Sale
Heart of the Machine News Recap
Last week, Heart of the Machine released Update 39 -- a major update, and the third in the game's development history. The latest in a series of changes focused on the late-game experience, this update adds the long-awaited "Daring Shop", which allows players to spend the Daring resource that they accumulate while playing higher difficulties.
Update 39 also added additional Intelligence Class 7 Unlocks, rebalanced Ziggurats, and added lots of Daring-related optimization that helps players skip past repetitive tasks. Check out the full changelog for an in-depth look at everything this major update added to the game:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2001070/view/577148613051810184
In addition to this major update, Heart of the Machine has gotten four regular updates over the last month.
Update 38 introduced a lot of quality-of-life changes, mostly focused on improving the late-game experience and reconfiguring weapon balance curves. It also added more storage for canned protein procured from...mysterious sources.
Update 37 brought a significant improvement to the game's RNG. Following this update, Heart of the Machine now uses SquirrelNoise5 for its random number generation instead of MersenneTwister.
Update 36 was another hefty update that introduced a second set of dooms, 8 new achievements, new equipment, and a new path to instigating WW4.
Update 35 was a big one for pacifism enjoyers. This update added a second method for starting a war cult, and balanced this change with the addition of several non-lethal options for combat. As of this update, it's possible to do a full pacifist run of the game's first chapter -- and you can get a new achievement for doing so.
Check out the full changelogs for each of these recent updates:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2001070/view/577148613051809799?l=english https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2001070/view/510718530665057232?l=english https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2001070/view/510718530665056381?l=english https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2001070/view/510718530665054609?l=english
Thanks for reading and happy gaming!
- The Hooded Horse Team
