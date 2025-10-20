Hello everyone!

I’m finally bringing you the new update! Honestly, it took me much longer than I expected, but it’s finally here! And I promise the next one definitely won’t take as long! Let me tell you everything it includes:

Beginning of Chapter 2. This includes several main quests that will lead you to discover the four possible clubs you can join or, if you don’t like any of them, create your own club together with Katsune!

New characters added. Five new main characters and two secondary ones are introduced, with whom you can even grow closer depending on your choices. As always in this game, decisions are everything. Once unlocked, you’ll be able to find the five new main characters around the university.

New sex scenes. Naturally, there can’t be a new update for this game without adding more adult scenes. These are mainly with the two new secondary characters. As I said, it all depends on your choices — you can experience one of them, both, or continue without seeing any. There are also new midnight scenes where you can spy on the five new main girls. Keep in mind these are random! If you don’t see one on a certain night, try again the next.

New random events added. Specifically, two more — making three in total. Remember that these random events are a list of possible occurrences, and each day one of them (or none) may appear in the university. Which one appears depends entirely on the player. On your laptop, you can check the list of all random events in the game to see how many there are, which ones you’ve unlocked, and where to find those you haven’t. More random events will be added in future updates!