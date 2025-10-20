 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20469595 Edited 20 October 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is more of a bug fixing update than a huge content one - but we wanted to get an update out before Early Access drops.

Sadly, no update summary video for this one, as we are very busy.

Enjoy!

  • Updated the sandbox map
  • Gas UI highlights when vehicle gas level is low
  • Early Access map work
  • Some new zombie sounds + zombies can yell when hurt
  • Some texture replacements and upgrades
  • Fix some roofs not having snow in the winter
  • Buff furniture movement distance
  • Tractors are now driveable
  • Reduce zombies getting caught on stuff indoors
  • ATV speedometer and fuel gauges now work
  • Pumpkins can now be carved into jack-o-lanterns, happy Halloween
  • Add /weather, /time endpoints to HTTP API
  • Better corpse physics
  • Red dot sight can attach to 870
  • Add 'not connected to anything' as a subtitle under examine connections
  • Notifications will replace similar notifications (e.g. no more dismantling and getting a stack of notifications covering your screen)
  • Pause the game when the Steam overlay is opened
  • Stats and XP will only show if they're authoritative (they will not desync)
  • Multiple TVs can now show the same camera
  • Add an X button to inventory searchbar
  • Add an 'Exit Chair/Vehicle' keybind
  • Significantly reduce how fast you get dirty
  • Batteries and battery-powered things now show a percentage where the stack would be
  • You can type directly into settings sliders
  • Add vehicle camera control settings
  • Storage totes are now labelable
  • Driveable motorcycles
  • Prompt windows highlight the text in them when you open them
  • Rename Golf Cart to Utility Vehicle
  • If workbenches are full during crafting, the crafted items will overflow
  • Fix placement of some furniture/containers
  • Retune some crafting recipes that would produce more than they consumed
  • Fix construction menu consuming the scroll wheel
  • Fix camera being tilted for some reason sometimes
  • Add visual dividers to settings
  • Very-low-weight items round their weight up in UI, so you don't see "0.0kg"
  • Add more vehicle-impacting-body sounds
  • Adjust torque of Tadellini Cobra to be the fastest vehicle
  • Reduce intensity of headlights
  • Fix canned food's open status not syncing properly
  • Fix doubled up Bowen Hill storage building
  • Fix some fluid tanks and generators having no effect when the game loads
  • Quantity of tough & very tough locks decreased
  • All prisoner zombies are male (the region's prison is a men's prison)
  • Fix the throw force on bags of cannabis
  • Fix dynamite having no sound when placed
  • Add a cooldown to gaining lockpicking XP
  • Fix damage indicators not showing in multiplayer
  • Fix TV resuming playback after leaving the area and coming back
  • Add character names to the admin menu
  • Show if a gas tank is leaking in the parts UI
  • All inventories drop their contents when destroyed, not just containers/UCs
  • Fix turning into a zombie causing a corpse to appear
  • If you're farming and blocked, we tell you what the plant is blocked by
  • Fix some logic errors with zombies spawning indoors
  • Zombies will no longer attack furniture etc. that isn't actually blocking them
  • Buff golf club damage
  • Fix rain indoors in some buildings (church, prison)
  • Increase the quantity of seeds you get when harvesting plants
  • Fix key hook not being placeable on walls
  • If you drop your canteen in the tutorial we will give you a new one
  • Add a setting for rich presence
  • Update sleep prompt text to tell you it won't advance time in multiplayer (yet!)
  • Fix being able to use cars like battering rams in multiplayer to get around base damage
  • Improved item dropping algorithm to accommodate dropping items in vehicles, etc
  • Add content-friendly censor setting, which censors drug names for YouTubers
  • Bump up max landscape load time
  • Fix matches dismantling into electronic scrap
  • PgUp and PgDown now function exactly like the mouse wheel
  • Ladder climbing sounds
  • Fix not being able to shoot through the windows of the school
  • Fix getting wet in camper vans from rain
  • Jumping out of fast moving vehicles hurts you
  • Get shocked with a bit of damage if you get a code lock wrong
  • Corrected order of headlight use options
  • Streetlights and power poles no longer block the camera
  • WIP bow and arrow animations
  • Add metal scrap fortifications
  • Fix being able to cover/uncover broken glass
  • Fix not being able to shoot through a couple chainlink fence gates
  • Fix SRG placement, fix SRG location on body
  • You can place food on plates
  • Rename "Copy Lock" to "Create Key"
  • Smoother snow transition
  • Add placeholder notice to red dot sight
  • Fix items spawning in frozen
  • Fix TV UI saying "none" when a file is playing
  • SRG can have red dot sight
  • Fix dead cannabis material
  • Adjust clothing repair costs
  • Ore crusher
  • Fix slicing cantaloupe recipe
  • Partially craftable recipes now bubble to the top of the workbench menu
  • Fix Countryside Fresh Foods Pantry having a wrong map representation
  • Increase interior soundscape volume
  • Fix wheelchair character positioning
  • Fix indestructible projectors in school
  • Tobacco shelves no longer need power to search
  • Ear protectors use the actual ear protector mesh, not the towel placeholder
  • Increase capacity of giant restaurant fridge
  • You can now use fluid containing items to wash yourself
  • If a vehicle is locked, it can't be siphoned from or poured into
  • Improved nav mesh generation - should help performance a little
  • Cake now comes in various flavors
  • You can use the use menu to toggle washers on and off
  • Fix bite condition appearing as a deep wound
  • Fix P9 magazine having an incorrect description
  • Fix some incorrect vehicle networking
  • Add new map texture
  • Various crash fixes, bugfixes, and performance improvements

