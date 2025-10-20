Updated the sandbox map



Gas UI highlights when vehicle gas level is low



Early Access map work



Some new zombie sounds + zombies can yell when hurt



Some texture replacements and upgrades



Fix some roofs not having snow in the winter



Buff furniture movement distance



Tractors are now driveable



Reduce zombies getting caught on stuff indoors



ATV speedometer and fuel gauges now work



Pumpkins can now be carved into jack-o-lanterns, happy Halloween



Add /weather, /time endpoints to HTTP API



Better corpse physics



Red dot sight can attach to 870



Add 'not connected to anything' as a subtitle under examine connections



Notifications will replace similar notifications (e.g. no more dismantling and getting a stack of notifications covering your screen)



Pause the game when the Steam overlay is opened



Stats and XP will only show if they're authoritative (they will not desync)



Multiple TVs can now show the same camera



Add an X button to inventory searchbar



Add an 'Exit Chair/Vehicle' keybind



Significantly reduce how fast you get dirty



Batteries and battery-powered things now show a percentage where the stack would be



You can type directly into settings sliders



Add vehicle camera control settings



Storage totes are now labelable



Driveable motorcycles



Prompt windows highlight the text in them when you open them



Rename Golf Cart to Utility Vehicle



If workbenches are full during crafting, the crafted items will overflow



Fix placement of some furniture/containers



Retune some crafting recipes that would produce more than they consumed



Fix construction menu consuming the scroll wheel



Fix camera being tilted for some reason sometimes



Add visual dividers to settings



Very-low-weight items round their weight up in UI, so you don't see "0.0kg"



Add more vehicle-impacting-body sounds



Adjust torque of Tadellini Cobra to be the fastest vehicle



Reduce intensity of headlights



Fix canned food's open status not syncing properly



Fix doubled up Bowen Hill storage building



Fix some fluid tanks and generators having no effect when the game loads



Quantity of tough & very tough locks decreased



All prisoner zombies are male (the region's prison is a men's prison)



Fix the throw force on bags of cannabis



Fix dynamite having no sound when placed



Add a cooldown to gaining lockpicking XP



Fix damage indicators not showing in multiplayer



Fix TV resuming playback after leaving the area and coming back



Add character names to the admin menu



Show if a gas tank is leaking in the parts UI



All inventories drop their contents when destroyed, not just containers/UCs



Fix turning into a zombie causing a corpse to appear



If you're farming and blocked, we tell you what the plant is blocked by



Fix some logic errors with zombies spawning indoors



Zombies will no longer attack furniture etc. that isn't actually blocking them



Buff golf club damage



Fix rain indoors in some buildings (church, prison)



Increase the quantity of seeds you get when harvesting plants



Fix key hook not being placeable on walls



If you drop your canteen in the tutorial we will give you a new one



Add a setting for rich presence



Update sleep prompt text to tell you it won't advance time in multiplayer (yet!)



Fix being able to use cars like battering rams in multiplayer to get around base damage



Improved item dropping algorithm to accommodate dropping items in vehicles, etc



Add content-friendly censor setting, which censors drug names for YouTubers



Bump up max landscape load time



Fix matches dismantling into electronic scrap



PgUp and PgDown now function exactly like the mouse wheel



Ladder climbing sounds



Fix not being able to shoot through the windows of the school



Fix getting wet in camper vans from rain



Jumping out of fast moving vehicles hurts you



Get shocked with a bit of damage if you get a code lock wrong



Corrected order of headlight use options



Streetlights and power poles no longer block the camera



WIP bow and arrow animations



Add metal scrap fortifications



Fix being able to cover/uncover broken glass



Fix not being able to shoot through a couple chainlink fence gates



Fix SRG placement, fix SRG location on body



You can place food on plates



Rename "Copy Lock" to "Create Key"



Smoother snow transition



Add placeholder notice to red dot sight



Fix items spawning in frozen



Fix TV UI saying "none" when a file is playing



SRG can have red dot sight



Fix dead cannabis material



Adjust clothing repair costs



Ore crusher



Fix slicing cantaloupe recipe



Partially craftable recipes now bubble to the top of the workbench menu



Fix Countryside Fresh Foods Pantry having a wrong map representation



Increase interior soundscape volume



Fix wheelchair character positioning



Fix indestructible projectors in school



Tobacco shelves no longer need power to search



Ear protectors use the actual ear protector mesh, not the towel placeholder



Increase capacity of giant restaurant fridge



You can now use fluid containing items to wash yourself



If a vehicle is locked, it can't be siphoned from or poured into



Improved nav mesh generation - should help performance a little



Cake now comes in various flavors



You can use the use menu to toggle washers on and off



Fix bite condition appearing as a deep wound



Fix P9 magazine having an incorrect description



Fix some incorrect vehicle networking



Add new map texture



Various crash fixes, bugfixes, and performance improvements



This is more of a bug fixing update than a huge content one - but we wanted to get an update out before Early Access drops.Sadly, no update summary video for this one, as we are very busy.Enjoy!