Sadly, no update summary video for this one, as we are very busy.
Enjoy!
- Updated the sandbox map
- Gas UI highlights when vehicle gas level is low
- Early Access map work
- Some new zombie sounds + zombies can yell when hurt
- Some texture replacements and upgrades
- Fix some roofs not having snow in the winter
- Buff furniture movement distance
- Tractors are now driveable
- Reduce zombies getting caught on stuff indoors
- ATV speedometer and fuel gauges now work
- Pumpkins can now be carved into jack-o-lanterns, happy Halloween
- Add /weather, /time endpoints to HTTP API
- Better corpse physics
- Red dot sight can attach to 870
- Add 'not connected to anything' as a subtitle under examine connections
- Notifications will replace similar notifications (e.g. no more dismantling and getting a stack of notifications covering your screen)
- Pause the game when the Steam overlay is opened
- Stats and XP will only show if they're authoritative (they will not desync)
- Multiple TVs can now show the same camera
- Add an X button to inventory searchbar
- Add an 'Exit Chair/Vehicle' keybind
- Significantly reduce how fast you get dirty
- Batteries and battery-powered things now show a percentage where the stack would be
- You can type directly into settings sliders
- Add vehicle camera control settings
- Storage totes are now labelable
- Driveable motorcycles
- Prompt windows highlight the text in them when you open them
- Rename Golf Cart to Utility Vehicle
- If workbenches are full during crafting, the crafted items will overflow
- Fix placement of some furniture/containers
- Retune some crafting recipes that would produce more than they consumed
- Fix construction menu consuming the scroll wheel
- Fix camera being tilted for some reason sometimes
- Add visual dividers to settings
- Very-low-weight items round their weight up in UI, so you don't see "0.0kg"
- Add more vehicle-impacting-body sounds
- Adjust torque of Tadellini Cobra to be the fastest vehicle
- Reduce intensity of headlights
- Fix canned food's open status not syncing properly
- Fix doubled up Bowen Hill storage building
- Fix some fluid tanks and generators having no effect when the game loads
- Quantity of tough & very tough locks decreased
- All prisoner zombies are male (the region's prison is a men's prison)
- Fix the throw force on bags of cannabis
- Fix dynamite having no sound when placed
- Add a cooldown to gaining lockpicking XP
- Fix damage indicators not showing in multiplayer
- Fix TV resuming playback after leaving the area and coming back
- Add character names to the admin menu
- Show if a gas tank is leaking in the parts UI
- All inventories drop their contents when destroyed, not just containers/UCs
- Fix turning into a zombie causing a corpse to appear
- If you're farming and blocked, we tell you what the plant is blocked by
- Fix some logic errors with zombies spawning indoors
- Zombies will no longer attack furniture etc. that isn't actually blocking them
- Buff golf club damage
- Fix rain indoors in some buildings (church, prison)
- Increase the quantity of seeds you get when harvesting plants
- Fix key hook not being placeable on walls
- If you drop your canteen in the tutorial we will give you a new one
- Add a setting for rich presence
- Update sleep prompt text to tell you it won't advance time in multiplayer (yet!)
- Fix being able to use cars like battering rams in multiplayer to get around base damage
- Improved item dropping algorithm to accommodate dropping items in vehicles, etc
- Add content-friendly censor setting, which censors drug names for YouTubers
- Bump up max landscape load time
- Fix matches dismantling into electronic scrap
- PgUp and PgDown now function exactly like the mouse wheel
- Ladder climbing sounds
- Fix not being able to shoot through the windows of the school
- Fix getting wet in camper vans from rain
- Jumping out of fast moving vehicles hurts you
- Get shocked with a bit of damage if you get a code lock wrong
- Corrected order of headlight use options
- Streetlights and power poles no longer block the camera
- WIP bow and arrow animations
- Add metal scrap fortifications
- Fix being able to cover/uncover broken glass
- Fix not being able to shoot through a couple chainlink fence gates
- Fix SRG placement, fix SRG location on body
- You can place food on plates
- Rename "Copy Lock" to "Create Key"
- Smoother snow transition
- Add placeholder notice to red dot sight
- Fix items spawning in frozen
- Fix TV UI saying "none" when a file is playing
- SRG can have red dot sight
- Fix dead cannabis material
- Adjust clothing repair costs
- Ore crusher
- Fix slicing cantaloupe recipe
- Partially craftable recipes now bubble to the top of the workbench menu
- Fix Countryside Fresh Foods Pantry having a wrong map representation
- Increase interior soundscape volume
- Fix wheelchair character positioning
- Fix indestructible projectors in school
- Tobacco shelves no longer need power to search
- Ear protectors use the actual ear protector mesh, not the towel placeholder
- Increase capacity of giant restaurant fridge
- You can now use fluid containing items to wash yourself
- If a vehicle is locked, it can't be siphoned from or poured into
- Improved nav mesh generation - should help performance a little
- Cake now comes in various flavors
- You can use the use menu to toggle washers on and off
- Fix bite condition appearing as a deep wound
- Fix P9 magazine having an incorrect description
- Fix some incorrect vehicle networking
- Add new map texture
- Various crash fixes, bugfixes, and performance improvements
Changed files in this update