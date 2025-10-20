Patch 0.6.1
Additions
Halloween event enabled,
New collectibles added,
New clothing added,
New helmets added,
New melee weapons added,
Added Tapes for the BoomBox which play 8 bit style music,
New vehicles added,
You can now flip cars over (will require a jack in the next update),
Zoom In / Out in vehicles added,
Changes
Adjusted vehicle center of mass to make them a bit harder to flip,
Rewrote character stat save system to prevent data loss which would reset stat levels,
Air drops now start their smoke signal while they're dropping rather than when they land,
Controller - Sprint now toggles when clicking the left thumbstick,
Bug Fixes
Fixed zombies not dealing damage on dedicated servers,
Fixed North/South quest text being incorrect after Garden City map direction change,
Fixed digging being unreliable when playing as a client in multiplayer,
Fixed fishing working when not near water
Changed files in this update