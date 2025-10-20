 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20469587 Edited 20 October 2025 – 21:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.6.1


Additions

  • Halloween event enabled,

  • New collectibles added,

  • New clothing added,

  • New helmets added,

  • New melee weapons added,

  • Added Tapes for the BoomBox which play 8 bit style music,

  • New vehicles added,

  • You can now flip cars over (will require a jack in the next update),

  • Zoom In / Out in vehicles added,

Changes

  • Adjusted vehicle center of mass to make them a bit harder to flip,

  • Rewrote character stat save system to prevent data loss which would reset stat levels,

  • Air drops now start their smoke signal while they're dropping rather than when they land,

  • Controller - Sprint now toggles when clicking the left thumbstick,

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed zombies not dealing damage on dedicated servers,

  • Fixed North/South quest text being incorrect after Garden City map direction change,

  • Fixed digging being unreliable when playing as a client in multiplayer,

  • Fixed fishing working when not near water

Changed files in this update

