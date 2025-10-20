 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20469219
Update notes via Steam Community

-hero mastery can now be seen on in-game hero widget

-increased syringe stab radius a bit

-added SMG/Assault Rifle hip pose

-all weapons are now hitscan based instead of projectile based except for RPG and AT rifle

-added experimental sniper rifle sway

-fixed a bug that caused friendlist players to always show spectating instead of [faction]

-fixed a bug that caused throwing knives to inflict poison damage when the thrower was poisoned while actually using poison on a throwing knife didn't work

-fixed the pending rewards indicator not showing when you have Templar or Outlaw chests

-fixed a bug with assists and assist kills

-fixed insane bot accuracy with semi and scoped rifles

-fixed small visual glitch that made RPG rocket linger when swapping weapons

