20 October 2025 Build 20469169
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes:
  • Fixed bug where game would crash upon interacting with ladders (Hopefully). If this bug still persists after this update, please contact me!

Changes:
  • Added proper input display for Playstation Controllers

