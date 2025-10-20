- Fix to some enemies hitting characters out of their range
- Minor fix on map stage selection when playing with keyboard & mouse
- HP Bars on battle spotlight now turn to black to visually identify your hp better
- Custom map slots for Bosses stage. You can now see what boss you are facing before entering the stage
- Minor visual changes in UI
First day Hotfix!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update