20 October 2025 Build 20469145 Edited 20 October 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix to some enemies hitting characters out of their range
- Minor fix on map stage selection when playing with keyboard & mouse
- HP Bars on battle spotlight now turn to black to visually identify your hp better
- Custom map slots for Bosses stage. You can now see what boss you are facing before entering the stage
- Minor visual changes in UI

