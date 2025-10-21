This update makes a few improvements to the previous one that features:



✨FRANKENSTEIN BOOK – Reveal the history of Frankenstein's Manor, where the Monster has locked up his "Dad" and is wreaking havoc. With Halloween preparations in full swing, Lucy has stopped by for costume inspiration and to check on the famous "son." You and Lucy will need to act as family therapists, as this Halloween story could end in disaster. Can you help the characters reconcile and save the holiday?

👻FRANKENSTEIN’S MANOR – Find hidden objects or match gems in a row at Frankenstein’s Manor.

🎁FRANKENSTEIN FAMILY VALUES – Tackle 32 exciting new quests, discover five fairy-tale collections and find three Avatars, the Jack-O’-Lantern, the Scientist’s Chest and more.

🤖NEW CHARACTER – Meet Frankenstein’s Monster, a sensitive, lonely and desperate soul.

🌟MORE QUESTS AND COLLECTIONS – Enjoy 74 fun new quests, 12 terrific collections and two metacollections!

⚙️FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS – Your favorite game is only getting better. Check it out!



❤️Leave a review and let us know what you think of our latest update. Your feedback helps us provide you with the best experience.