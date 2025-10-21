This time, the game received a small update that removed four drawings from within the game to reduce the visual clutter that had started to affect its presentation.

Reason:

At first, the plan was to leave things as they were, since I thought it would be better not to spend too much time on something that very few people actually care about seeing. Those who are interested can still imagine the scene of Sutelz and Orion together on the ferris wheel or the mountain, as those were the images that were removed.

As a result, the game no longer includes drawings during Sutelz’s interaction scenes on the roller coaster and ferris wheel.

I hope everyone receives this change with understanding, as it’s truly the best choice for the game.

In the future, I’ll be releasing other games, and all of them will feature much more visual content than this one, as that has always been part of the plan. This game, Falling Ever - Lost in Time, as I mentioned before, was originally intended to rely only on sound effects for those scenes — so it’s simply returning to its “original setting.”

Additionally, files related to the connection to the achievement unlock system have been updated to ensure everything continues to function normally.

Finally, some of Sutelz's dialogues with Orion have been improved!

Thank you very much for reading, and may brighter days come for Sutelz!! 🌸