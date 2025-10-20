Hey everyone,

This update took a bit longer to roll out, as we included several engine-level fixes, audio improvements, and FX optimizations to improve overall stability and visual quality.

Thank you for your patience and continued feedback ❤️





📢 Patch 5 – Build n° 114,916



💥 Crash & Engine Fixes

- Fixed several engine-related crashes and rendering issues.

- Fixed frequent crashes occurring near boss fights.

- Fixed possible crash related to body instances.

- Fixed rare crash in the Volumetric Cloud component during initialization.

- Fixed potential crash in the Minimap component.

- Updated and stabilized several PSO management and shader compilation systems.

🐞 Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue where Daimon orbs could not be recovered from destroyed weapons.

- Fixed a problem where NPC conversion could block combat or mission progress in certain encounters (Door Boss, Hermit, Challenge the General).

- Fixed boss immortality issues.

- Fixed Alchemy not working properly on boss maps.

- Fixed Necromantic Control converting NPCs on normal death instead of only during Wrath.

- Fixed Hermit FX and Door Boss FX display issues.

- Fixed explosive NPC sound not stopping in some cases.

- Fixed player cocoon sound not stopping after being freed.

- Fixed Jian F skin (First Person View) arm materials.

- Fixed Saif F pre-order DLC skin (nose).

- Fixed Giant Sword power attack.

- Fixed volumetric fog rendering in lava levels.



🎵 Audio & FX

- Improved music system overlap handling (temporary FMOD fix to prevent theme overlaps – some known issues remain and will be addressed soon).

- Updated Hermit boss VFX and SFX, improving sync between shockwave and sword fall sequences.

- Updated Gatekeeper, Door, and Hermit arenas to better control ambient ritual door sounds.

- Fixed various particle display issues and added extra safety checks to avoid FX-related crashes.

- Added better synchronization between music and combat phases.



💡 Improvements & Optimization

- Shrine Chest UI: improved widget layout and text wrapping for item descriptions.

- Optimized player skin vertex normals.

- Optimized player cloth simulation performance.

- General FX and lighting optimization across boss arenas.





We’re continuing to monitor feedback and reports closely — thanks again for all your support!