Hey everyone,
This update took a bit longer to roll out, as we included several engine-level fixes, audio improvements, and FX optimizations to improve overall stability and visual quality.
Thank you for your patience and continued feedback ❤️
📢 Patch 5 – Build n° 114,916
💥 Crash & Engine Fixes
- Fixed several engine-related crashes and rendering issues.
- Fixed frequent crashes occurring near boss fights.
- Fixed possible crash related to body instances.
- Fixed rare crash in the Volumetric Cloud component during initialization.
- Fixed potential crash in the Minimap component.
- Updated and stabilized several PSO management and shader compilation systems.
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Daimon orbs could not be recovered from destroyed weapons.
- Fixed a problem where NPC conversion could block combat or mission progress in certain encounters (Door Boss, Hermit, Challenge the General).
- Fixed boss immortality issues.
- Fixed Alchemy not working properly on boss maps.
- Fixed Necromantic Control converting NPCs on normal death instead of only during Wrath.
- Fixed Hermit FX and Door Boss FX display issues.
- Fixed explosive NPC sound not stopping in some cases.
- Fixed player cocoon sound not stopping after being freed.
- Fixed Jian F skin (First Person View) arm materials.
- Fixed Saif F pre-order DLC skin (nose).
- Fixed Giant Sword power attack.
- Fixed volumetric fog rendering in lava levels.
🎵 Audio & FX
- Improved music system overlap handling (temporary FMOD fix to prevent theme overlaps – some known issues remain and will be addressed soon).
- Updated Hermit boss VFX and SFX, improving sync between shockwave and sword fall sequences.
- Updated Gatekeeper, Door, and Hermit arenas to better control ambient ritual door sounds.
- Fixed various particle display issues and added extra safety checks to avoid FX-related crashes.
- Added better synchronization between music and combat phases.
💡 Improvements & Optimization
- Shrine Chest UI: improved widget layout and text wrapping for item descriptions.
- Optimized player skin vertex normals.
- Optimized player cloth simulation performance.
- General FX and lighting optimization across boss arenas.
