Patch 2 is now live for Deathground! (Hotfix Version 0.1.51b)

Thanks everyone for your continued support, feedback, bug-reporting and reviews! The team is hard at work on bugfixes as well as working on many new, highly-requested features and mechanics...

See our first patch and important development details here in case you missed it.

PATCH NOTES: (V 0.1.51B)

⚠ Important: Before launching, please ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements and that your graphics drivers are fully updated!



For reference:

NVIDIA users : Make sure you have the ‘ GeForce Experience app ’ installed and that the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver is updated under the drivers tab.

AMD users: Make sure you have the ‘ AMD app ’. It will automatically detect your hardware and guide you through updating to the latest driver version.

Please note: While our team is working to further optimise the game if your system does not meet the minimum requirements, your gameplay experience may not perform as expected.



Highlights and changes

AI balancing adjustments

Level fixes such as Agricultural collision fixes and hiding spaces

Quality of life adjustments

FOV slider has been added

Headbob option has been added This is a work in progress feature with most work on the player locomotion and animations For tips on how to avoid motion sickness, you can combine headbob intensity, motion blur slider, FOV slider and windowed mode options

Base Localisation for EFIGS (English, French, Italian, German and Spanish) has been added for the interface and subtitles, with more languages to come soon This is a work in progress with improvements made over time. Let us know if you spot any missing/incorrect translations!

Any DLSS issues should now be fixed

FSR option has been added

XeSS option has been added

(Developer's Note: We’re currently working on additional settings, such as further localisation and added languages plus support for different resolutions and other user preferences)

Bugfixes - General

Provided a potential fix for the regional lobby connection issue (where players are unable to see games in ANY and other regions). This should help to improve connectivity across different regions If you’re still experiencing issues, we’d love your help gathering more information so we can track it down and push a further fix if needed. Please use this form to share any details you can with us

Please be aware that public lobbies are a work in progress

General Raptor pathfinding fixes

Various and minor bug fixes





Don't forget...

See FAQs and Discussions and we will do our best to get back to you!

Join our Discord and for Bug Reporting or search for teammates.

Thanks,





