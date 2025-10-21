Hi Chef's

After long hours of work, tests and community playtests we are giving you a new updated version of Cooking Simulator VR. It is a huge change to us as whole game has been re created from the ground in new engine and opens new page in further development of Cooking Simulator VR.

Why is so different even this is the same game?

We have rebuilt game in Unreal Engine 5.5

We added 4K visuals,

We have enhanced physics,

We added dynamic day/night lighting,

and many many more changes, tweaks, bug fixes etc.

Why we did it?

For a long time we have been cooperate with our partner however they were not able to deliver further development and DLC's so we made decision to bring it home and refresh,

Next we want Cooking Simulator VR to grow,

So we started fixing bugs and delivering new physics, visuals, functions, upgraded textures and many more,

We also started creating DLC's which always was missing in VR - this December we want you to enjoy Cakes and Cookies - perfect time for baking

Result

We builded fully refreshed Cooking Simulator VR and we hope so you will be enjoying as we are.

Meanwhile if you want to engage, find more about changes which are making please be invited to join our Discord Server where you can discuss, find more about us and join great community and be part of Cooking Simulator creation.

Btw, if you find that we should update, fix or change something please write to us here on Steam Post or Discord so we can work on those improvements as there is no better option then doing it together. Meantime please follow us and add to your Wishlist so we can inform you about all events.

Cooking Simulator Discord Server

ps. If you are new to Cooking Simulator VR please be patient we have raised ticket to Steam Support to bring back BUY button right away - so once Steam support move ticket it will be open to buy.

Thank you for being with us,

Your Cooking Simulator Team