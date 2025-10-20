 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20468796
- Halloween event starts!
- Join ZOMBIE_DEAD_CITY to play!
- Earn something new for each antidote you collect and die with...
- Earn a special crate for winning Zombie Dead City!
- New gun, MP7!!!
- Fix for CVE-2025-59489

Changed files in this update

