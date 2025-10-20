- Halloween event starts!
- Join ZOMBIE_DEAD_CITY to play!
- Earn something new for each antidote you collect and die with...
- Earn a special crate for winning Zombie Dead City!
- New gun, MP7!!!
- Fix for CVE-2025-59489
War Brokers v537
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux 64-bit War Brokers BETA Linux Depot 750473
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update