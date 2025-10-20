 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20468679
Update notes via Steam Community
Note: I might have forgot to change the text of the game version that appear in the bottom left corner; check the main menu patch notes to know if you are on the latest patch, ty and sorry.

-Fixed a board using the wrong puzzle near the Hall
-Fixed some bugs in the puzzles with the greek letters, where the logic was not working as intended
-Removed a duplicate Echo
-Reintroduced a hint inside Babel
-A closing Tunnel will now kill you
-Changed two puzzles and visual hints near the Tunnel
-Fixed an icon on the map having the wrong area ID
-Small decor changes here and there

