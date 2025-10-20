Note: I might have forgot to change the text of the game version that appear in the bottom left corner; check the main menu patch notes to know if you are on the latest patch, ty and sorry.
-Fixed a board using the wrong puzzle near the Hall
-Fixed some bugs in the puzzles with the greek letters, where the logic was not working as intended
-Removed a duplicate Echo
-Reintroduced a hint inside Babel
-A closing Tunnel will now kill you
-Changed two puzzles and visual hints near the Tunnel
-Fixed an icon on the map having the wrong area ID
-Small decor changes here and there
0.7.0b 20th October
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update