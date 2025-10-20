Note: I might have forgot to change the text of the game version that appear in the bottom left corner; check the main menu patch notes to know if you are on the latest patch, ty and sorry.



-Fixed a board using the wrong puzzle near the Hall

-Fixed some bugs in the puzzles with the greek letters, where the logic was not working as intended

-Removed a duplicate Echo

-Reintroduced a hint inside Babel

-A closing Tunnel will now kill you

-Changed two puzzles and visual hints near the Tunnel

-Fixed an icon on the map having the wrong area ID

-Small decor changes here and there