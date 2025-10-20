Changes & Improvements:

We have replaced the outdated SSE-based computation system with modern AVX-instruction support.

This significantly boosts performance of physics, animations and real-time calculations, making gameplay smoother and more stable.

The project now uses C++23/26 , allowing the game to run faster and more stable thanks to modern compilation and code optimization technologies.

Visually improved all drinks .

Updated visual appearance of dishes , especially soups .

Enhanced the visual display of the HUD.

Reworked the queue system — now customers no longer wait at the bar; they approach only when a spot is free, sit on benches or wander around.

Added various new sounds to enrich the atmosphere.

Optimised and re-textured several meshes.

Fixed achievement-related bugs.

In Progress:

A press kit will be prepared and a dedicated discussion thread created with logos, screenshots and game assets .

A thread with our development roadmap and game growth plans will also be established in the Discussions tab.

P.S. 💜

If you enjoyed this update and are having fun with the game, we would be very happy if you could leave a review of Rose Of Wind — it really helps us grow and make the game even better!