Changes & Improvements:
We have replaced the outdated SSE-based computation system with modern AVX-instruction support.
This significantly boosts performance of physics, animations and real-time calculations, making gameplay smoother and more stable.
The project now uses C++23/26, allowing the game to run faster and more stable thanks to modern compilation and code optimization technologies.
Visually improved all drinks.
Updated visual appearance of dishes, especially soups.
Enhanced the visual display of the HUD.
Reworked the queue system — now customers no longer wait at the bar; they approach only when a spot is free, sit on benches or wander around.
Added various new sounds to enrich the atmosphere.
Optimised and re-textured several meshes.
Fixed achievement-related bugs.
In Progress:
A press kit will be prepared and a dedicated discussion thread created with logos, screenshots and game assets.
A thread with our development roadmap and game growth plans will also be established in the Discussions tab.
P.S. 💜
If you enjoyed this update and are having fun with the game, we would be very happy if you could leave a review of Rose Of Wind — it really helps us grow and make the game even better!
