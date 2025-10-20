 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20468585 Edited 20 October 2025 – 18:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-658-26b39ff:

- New: Auto Stack Cartridge (stacks stuff around the player on the floor)

- New: Bridge wagon (creates a bridge drone that drops bridges on its path), spawns only on island and badlands biome

- Regression fix: Character blinking for a frame when disconnecting

- Regression fix: Bucket filling bar wasn’t working anymore

- Crash fix (maybe): Crash when joining a game

- Balance: Double tools appear now already from 5 players on on time mode


See you on track!

Windows Depot 2211171
macOS 64-bit Depot 2211172
