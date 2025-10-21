 Skip to content
21 October 2025 Build 20468564 Edited 21 October 2025 – 16:59:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Changelog:

What was meant to be a small patch instead became another large one.

Added an alternative game mode: Barbarians

Beat the base game to unlock. Play as barbarian, archer, wizard, and boomerang and defend the extractor in this alternative game mode.

Achievements:

Collect all 23 achievements both in game and on steam

Tons of backend improvements to help with the end stretch.

New trailer gifs and images.

Postponed till next patch (possibly later next week) due to some unexpected bugs

2 Bases - Godot doesn't like the image files for some reason

4 Main Weapons and 4 Alternative Weapons Based on Barbarians Mode - Have to remake the assets due to a weird quirk of programming.

Controller Support - This may take longer as it's fairly complicated to get the weapons to work with a controller.

Changed files in this update

64-bitEnglish Depot 3901532
  • Loading history…
