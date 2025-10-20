 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20468518 Edited 20 October 2025 – 18:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed robot shooting sound issue.

- Fixed enemy death desynchronization issue.

- Fixed game stats board not syncing properly with clients.

- Fixed robot grappling hook.

Thank you for your support!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3724751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link