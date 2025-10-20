- Fixed robot shooting sound issue.
- Fixed enemy death desynchronization issue.
- Fixed game stats board not syncing properly with clients.
- Fixed robot grappling hook.
Thank you for your support!
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
- Fixed robot shooting sound issue.
- Fixed enemy death desynchronization issue.
- Fixed game stats board not syncing properly with clients.
- Fixed robot grappling hook.
Thank you for your support!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update