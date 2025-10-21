



Version 2.0 is live!

This update brings new content, visual improvements, and overall refinements that make the game better than ever.



✨ Visual Overhaul

A brand-new toon shader will give the game a bold, colorful style.

Updated models and assets make the entire world feel more cohesive and consistent, with everything fitting together better than ever.

Updated UI elements.

🗺️ 2 New Challenging Maps

Cosmic Chaos

Speed through outer space, dodge flying asteroids, and don’t get pulled into the black hole!





Brick World

A playful vertical world of colorful blocks. Climb higher and higher as you race your way to the top.

The 2.0 update is available for all players – test your skills on the new tracks and enjoy the refreshed look of Ultimate Monkey Race! 🚀