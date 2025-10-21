Version 2.0 is live!
This update brings new content, visual improvements, and overall refinements that make the game better than ever.
✨ Visual Overhaul
A brand-new toon shader will give the game a bold, colorful style.
Updated models and assets make the entire world feel more cohesive and consistent, with everything fitting together better than ever.
Updated UI elements.
🗺️ 2 New Challenging Maps
Cosmic Chaos
Speed through outer space, dodge flying asteroids, and don’t get pulled into the black hole!
Brick World
A playful vertical world of colorful blocks. Climb higher and higher as you race your way to the top.
The 2.0 update is available for all players – test your skills on the new tracks and enjoy the refreshed look of Ultimate Monkey Race! 🚀
