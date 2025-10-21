 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov HELLDIVERS™ 2 ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20468495 Edited 21 October 2025 – 13:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



Version 2.0 is live!

This update brings new content, visual improvements, and overall refinements that make the game better than ever.

Visual Overhaul

  • A brand-new toon shader will give the game a bold, colorful style.

  • Updated models and assets make the entire world feel more cohesive and consistent, with everything fitting together better than ever.

  • Updated UI elements.

🗺️ 2 New Challenging Maps

  • Cosmic Chaos
    Speed through outer space, dodge flying asteroids, and don’t get pulled into the black hole!

  • Brick World
    A playful vertical world of colorful blocks. Climb higher and higher as you race your way to the top.

The 2.0 update is available for all players – test your skills on the new tracks and enjoy the refreshed look of Ultimate Monkey Race! 🚀

Changed files in this update

Depot 2847851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link