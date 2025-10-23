Hello heisters!

We've got a much deserved stability update for you right here, but before that a quick introduction from us - the Sidetrack Games team! We are a small team of ex-modders turned developers of RAID: World War II. We're familiar with the engine and the pitfalls that come with it and are doing our best to make PAYDAY 2 on PC a smooth experience.

It has to be said, we can't focus on every single aspect of the game at once, and that some fixes will take time to implement and test thoroughly - The last thing anyone wants is to make things worse, so don't fret if something is not immediately fixed!

~Sidetrack Games :dallas:

PAYDAY 2: Update 241 Changelog

Update Size: 33.9 MB

Gameplay

Reduced the interaction timers on upgrading drills/saws/thermal lance from 10 seconds to 3 seconds

Fixed carried lootbags being consumed when the player fails an interaction

Fixed floating hands being visible while looking through cameras

Fixed enemy flashbang detonation timers being too long on higher difficulties

Fixed the Ordnance Bag equipment being refreshable by leaving and rejoining a game

Fixed Captain Winters staying immortal forever if his squad are killed before he arrives

Network

Fixed a few instances where players were not able to join games

Fixed clients being able to masquerade as the host, causing them to to become unkickable

Fixed multiple crashes relating to shotgun push mechanics

Fixed crash when trying to spawn an invalid projectile

Fixed a crash with the Creeps mutator set to maximum damage with the nuclear option enabled

Heists

Fixed the Dentist's Loot (Golden Grin Casino) and the BCI Headset (Biker Heist) having incorrect secure values

Fixed the Blood Sample (No Mercy) and Oil Sample (Crude Awakening) mission equipments using incorrect icons

UI

Fixed an exploit that allowed for infinitely long usernames to be displayed

Fixed a crash in the CRIME.NET menu related to invalid difficulty levels

Fixed CRIME.NET lobby info showing random numbers when the host has no mods

Adjusted the news feed in the main menu to not overlap with the game version number

Fixed player hud flashing at random intervals due to health regeneration effects

Fixed custom Point of No Return timers not using their set icons

Weapons

Fixed freezing when a client is using akimbo weapons

Fixed bullet decals being created too slowly for high rate of fire weapons, causing them to lag behind

Fixed missing reticle selection for the Tuunbaq Scope weapon mod

Fixed an oversight that could prevent shooting right after reloading on slow fire rate weapons (Aran G2 Sniper Rifle fans rejoice!)

Fixed some common/uncommon weapon skins unequiping applied attachments

Fixed some common/uncommon skins resetting weapon attachments to default

Fixed several incorrectly applied default weapon parts on some weapon skins

Updates may be incompatible with the mods you may have installed. Even seemingly unrelated mods may cause unexpected issues. If you are experiencing any problems with the game; try removing any mods you may have installed and try again.

If you are having issues with an unmodded game you can try to verify the integrity of the game files. In the Steam library; right-click on PAYDAY 2. Select "Properties" from the menu. Under the tab "LOCAL FILES" select "VERIFY INTEGRITY OF GAME FILES...". The process may take some time to finish.