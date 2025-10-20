Fixed an issue where the fox mask wouldn’t show in portraits
Fixed wrong heigh tolerance for the Skill Blessing of the Wind
Fixed an issue on controller/steamdeck where viewing the class details of classes in the training ground would show the skill tree of the current selected adventurer instead of the selected class
Patch 1.7 Bugfixes #5
Update notes via Steam Community
