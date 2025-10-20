 Skip to content
20 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community


Mabinogi will have an unscheduled maintenance on October 20th. During this time, the game will be unavailable. Maintenance is expected to begin at 4:00 PM PDT and last approximately 2 and 1/2 hours.

Please note that the estimated length of time for each maintenance is subject to change without notification.

-Time-

Monday, October 20th
  • Pacific (PDT, UTC -7): 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
  • Eastern (EDT, UTC -4): 7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Tuesday, October 21st
  • Paris (CEST, UTC +2): 1:00 AM - 3:30 AM
  • Sydney (AEST, UTC +11): 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

To address the following:
  • The Samhain Log-in art work will be positioned correctly.
  • Fixing a bug where account limits were unintentionally applied to Tech Duinn, Crom Bás, and Glenn Bearna. The limit will be reverted back to per character.
    • Note: The weekly limit of these 3 dungeons will be reset with this maintenance.

Note: The Name Change submission site will be unavailable after 4:00 PM PDT, and will be available after the maintenance.

Hi Milletians,

We recently discovered that last week’s update unintentionally changed various weekly dungeon content to track account-wide instead of per character. This change was not intended, and we understand how frustrating it was. We’ve fixed the issue so that weeklies are counted per character again.
We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. Thank you to everyone who brought this to our attention, and for your patience while we got this sorted out!

Any adjustments to dungeon content will be implemented in our upcoming "New Rise" Update. We'll provide more details about this expansive update soon, and you may also check the [Notice] Removal of Apocalypse Raid - Subject Theta for additional information. Until then, please look forward to it!

- The Mabinogi Team

