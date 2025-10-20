Halloween has arrived in Damned 2! This major update introduces the new Relic Hunt mode, flashlight cosmetics, banners, and dozens of new tasks, along with haunted decorations across every map.



New Game Mode: Relic Hunt

A brand-new way to escape!

Search the maps for hidden relics, deliver them to the elevator, and escape once you’ve gathered enough Tribute.

Each relic has a physical presence and may carry a curse, making the journey harder.

Work together — multiple survivors can carry the same relic, but heavy objects will slow you down.

Customize the challenge with new Relic Hunt Difficulty Options to adjust how demanding each match feels.



New Cosmetics: Flashlights & Banners

Flashlights now join the cosmetic lineup!

Eight new designs are available to unlock through the Halloween tasks:

Oldy Rusty

Orange Can

Space Toy

Sugar Moon

Gold

Royal Decay

Catlight

Devil’s Torch

Also unlock three special animated banners:

Marked by the Flame — Exclusive to players who join the Halloween 2025 Event.



Host of the Relics — New banner celebrating the Relic Hunt mode.



Blood God (Remade) — Reworked with new art and visual effects.



Gameplay & Map Updates

New weight system affects how survivors carry physical items.

The Great Vault has been reworked — smaller starting area and new Relic-only doors to improve pacing.

Halloween decorations now fill every map, lobby, and the main menu!



UI Improvements

New Flashlight cosmetic tab in the player profile.

Updated tooltips with real-time task progress feedback.

Added unlock notifications for completed tasks.

Revamped difficulty selection menu with a new custom options button (look for the gear icon next to the difficulty button!).

Monster UI now displays energy values .

Added option to use default flashlight colors for skins.

Lobbies now show the selected game mode.



Fixes & Quality of Life

Fixed preset not updating on the UI lobby button.

Added “How to Play” mini-tutorial for survivors.

General polish and optimizations for smoother matches.

Join the Halloween Event !

This update marks the start of the Halloween 2025 Event, live from October 20 to December 1.

Earn limited-time rewards, explore haunted maps, and unlock the exclusive “Marked by the Flame” banner before it disappears.