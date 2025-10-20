The wait is over Hunt Grounds has officially launched!
In this asymmetric multiplayer horror experience, players take on the roles of survivors or hunters in a secluded, eerie place known only as the Hunt Grounds.
Each match begins with survivors scattered in the dark, scavenging for resources, crafting supernatural tools, and working together to escape. But not everyone can be trusted, some might be hiding something far more sinister.
Version 0.945 Patch notes:
⚙️ Game-play & Systems
Added Spectator Mode for online matches.
Hunters now regenerate health when out of combat.
The game automatically closes rooms after launch to prevent late joins.
Traitor role assignment now fully functional and verified online.
💡 UI & Hints
Added new hints and new tips for Survivors, Hunters, and Traitors.
Added glowing buttons in the customization menu for better visibility.
Translated all item menu (inventory) buttons into supported languages.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Fixed issue where hunters could teleport inside when attacking survivors near windows.
Fixed issue where level progression wasn’t updating correctly in the main menu.
Fixed bug that was preventing execution from syncing correctly in Online games.
Changed files in this update