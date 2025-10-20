 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20468130
Update notes via Steam Community

Kana Ka-Boom - Patch 1.1.3


Shout out to Not275 for taking the time to provide feedback and a feature request!

Additions:

  • Input Timeout has been added to the Settings page for those of you that are slower typists. This is the timer that remembers what characters have already been typed before the key buffer is flushed.

    The new settings are:
    Fast - 1 second timeout (default)
    Medium - 2 second timeout
    Slow - 3 second timeout

  • The Backspace Key now removes typed characters (and doesn't penalize you for it). For those of you that have selected a slower input buffer, you won't have to wait for the key buffer to flush if you pressed the wrong key on your keyboard, you can simply backspace out now and start over.

- David @ BinaryCats

