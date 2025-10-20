As usual, heavily-based on user-feedback:
MIDI Velocity Curve: You can now customize the velocity of your digital piano. Thanks Shinzui@ for the idea.
Favorite Sheet Library: You can now favorite QWERTY sheet music in the library by clicking on the star icon. Thanks bobberyross@ for the idea.
Microphone To Midi (Inaccurate): You can use a microphone to try convert to MIDI in real-time, but this is very inaccurate. This uses a TFLite model from the Magenta GitHub repository. It is released for early testing as it's not good yet.
Typing Test Mode Improvements:
Easier mode - now supports a config where you can enter a number and this is the number of notes required for you to press the chord (and the rest of the chord is pressed automatically). Thanks Hyrus@ for the idea.
MIDI keyboard input now works for the type test mode - thanks Runebill for the idea. The keyboard is also highlighted.
Thank you for the support and positive Steam reviews as it helps a lot - some reviews have been highlighted in PianoGlow's Steam Store Page!
Best,
TheAlanski@
