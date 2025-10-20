 Skip to content
Major 20 October 2025 Build 20468122 Edited 20 October 2025 – 18:19:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As usual, heavily-based on user-feedback:

  • MIDI Velocity Curve: You can now customize the velocity of your digital piano. Thanks Shinzui@ for the idea.

  • Favorite Sheet Library: You can now favorite QWERTY sheet music in the library by clicking on the star icon. Thanks bobberyross@ for the idea.

  • Microphone To Midi (Inaccurate): You can use a microphone to try convert to MIDI in real-time, but this is very inaccurate. This uses a TFLite model from the Magenta GitHub repository. It is released for early testing as it's not good yet.

  • Typing Test Mode Improvements:

    • Easier mode - now supports a config where you can enter a number and this is the number of notes required for you to press the chord (and the rest of the chord is pressed automatically). Thanks Hyrus@ for the idea.

    • MIDI keyboard input now works for the type test mode - thanks Runebill for the idea. The keyboard is also highlighted.

Thank you for the support and positive Steam reviews as it helps a lot - some reviews have been highlighted in PianoGlow's Steam Store Page!

Best,
TheAlanski@


