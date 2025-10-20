MIDI Velocity Curve: You can now customize the velocity of your digital piano. Thanks Shinzui@ for the idea.

Favorite Sheet Library: You can now favorite QWERTY sheet music in the library by clicking on the star icon. Thanks bobberyross@ for the idea.

Microphone To Midi (Inaccurate): You can use a microphone to try convert to MIDI in real-time, but this is very inaccurate. This uses a TFLite model from the Magenta GitHub repository. It is released for early testing as it's not good yet.