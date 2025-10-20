🛠️ Never Be Alone – Patch Notes v0.22

Survivors, Patch v0.22 may look small — but it makes a big impact on how the game feels and plays. This update focuses on fixing key gameplay issues and making zombies far more dangerous.

🔧 Fixes

Fixed interaction data for boars .

Fixed sticks giving infinite fuel in campfire and furnace.

Fixed storage chests sharing the same inventory, ensuring each chest now works independently.

⚔️ Gameplay Changes

Zombies reworked: They now behave more aggressively, hit harder, and are tougher to kill. Expect more intense fights and smarter enemy behavior.

Food balance: Some food items have been slightly nerfed to make survival and resource management more meaningful.

🧟‍♂️ This patch marks an important step in improving Never Be Alone’s combat experience. Even if it’s a smaller update, it changes a big part of the core survival gameplay.

💬 Join the conversation and share your feedback: 👉 https://discord.gg/U2zgJMfh5D