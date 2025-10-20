 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship ARC Raiders Playtest Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov New World: Aeternum
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 October 2025 Build 20468113 Edited 20 October 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Never Be Alone – Patch Notes v0.22

Survivors, Patch v0.22 may look small — but it makes a big impact on how the game feels and plays. This update focuses on fixing key gameplay issues and making zombies far more dangerous.

🔧 Fixes

  • Fixed interaction data for boars.

  • Fixed sticks giving infinite fuel in campfire and furnace.

  • Fixed storage chests sharing the same inventory, ensuring each chest now works independently.

⚔️ Gameplay Changes

  • Zombies reworked: They now behave more aggressively, hit harder, and are tougher to kill. Expect more intense fights and smarter enemy behavior.

  • Food balance: Some food items have been slightly nerfed to make survival and resource management more meaningful.

🧟‍♂️ This patch marks an important step in improving Never Be Alone’s combat experience. Even if it’s a smaller update, it changes a big part of the core survival gameplay.

💬 Join the conversation and share your feedback: 👉 https://discord.gg/U2zgJMfh5D

Changed files in this update

Depot 3012061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link