**SCROLL TO BOTTOM FOR WARNING ABOUT SAVE DATA**

Hello, this is Jun, the creator of YAKG! Version 1.3.1 is now live and while it doesn't offer as much new content as our previous version updates, it fixes certain issues brought up by Japanese players among other issues of informational clarity.

V1.3.1

Fixed a bug with Text Speed being restored to default when re-opening the game in Japanese

Added “Lock Auto Cancel” to Config. Toggling this on will prevent “Auto” mode from being cancelled when manually advancing dialogue (e.g. by clicking, pressing Space, etc.).

Updated the layout for the Music Room (not available in the demo) to add a new button that directs you to finding “Yet Another Killing Game - Original Soundtrack” on various platforms and streaming services.

Gallery contents have been updated to add the special artwork for the original soundtrack, add more versions of the key visual, and move one CG to the Backgrounds section. All of these updates are only visible after clearing the game.

Fixed the formatting for the gamepad help text in the bottom right corner when switching from Japanese to English

Added brief hard pauses to certain post-credits messages

V1.3.1 (日本語)

日本語でゲームを再度開いたときにテキスト速度がデフォルトに戻ってしまうバグを修正しました

設定に「オート解除無効」を追加しました。これをオンにすると、手動でセリフを進めているとき（クリック、スペースキーを押すなど）に「オート」モードがキャンセルされなくなります。

ギャラリーで音楽の画面 (デモでは利用できません) のレイアウトを更新し、さまざまなプラットフォームやストリーミング サービスで「Yet Another Killing Game - Original Soundtrack」を見つけるための新しいボタンを追加しました。

ギャラリーコンテンツを更新しました。オリジナルサウンドトラックのスペシャルイラストの追加、キービジュアルのバージョン追加、CG1枚を「背景」に移動しました。これらはすべてゲームクリア後にのみご覧いただけます。

日本語から英語に切り替えた際に右下隅に表示されるゲームパッドのヘルプテキストのフォーマットを修正しました

特定のポストクレジットメッセージに短い一時停止を追加しました

WARNING ABOUT SAVE DATA

Due to script changes in later versions, some save files you made in earlier versions of the demo or full game MAY not load correctly (i.e. crash, show an error message, return you to the Title Screen). As such...

IF YOU ARE IN THE MIDDLE OF YOUR FIRST PLAYTHROUGH, we strongly recommend creating multiple save files and/or finishing your playthrough BEFORE you update! If worst comes to worst, please start a new game and utilize the skip features in Config to catch yourself up. Sorry for any inconveniences!

Until next time,

Jun Kakeru