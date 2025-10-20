 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20468040
Update notes via Steam Community

Playtest Patch Notes – v0.2.16

This update focuses on balancing, improved relationship systems, and overall polish for a smoother playtest experience.

Gameplay & Balance

  • Relationship and bonding systems improved.
  • Adjusted growth, reproduction, and overall balance.
  • Updated skill tree and action priorities.
  • Tuned general sound balance and effects.

UI & Experience

  • General UI improvements for clarity and consistency.
  • Smoother interface and control responsiveness.

World & Immersion

  • Cleaned up overlapping areas and unnecessary objects.
  • Improved no-overlap handling and visual feedback.
  • Overall world optimization and organization updates.

Fixes & Stability

  • Improved character response and task handling.
  • General performance and stability improvements.
  • Additional polish and minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

