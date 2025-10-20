Playtest Patch Notes – v0.2.16
This update focuses on balancing, improved relationship systems, and overall polish for a smoother playtest experience.
Gameplay & Balance
- Relationship and bonding systems improved.
- Adjusted growth, reproduction, and overall balance.
- Updated skill tree and action priorities.
- Tuned general sound balance and effects.
UI & Experience
- General UI improvements for clarity and consistency.
- Smoother interface and control responsiveness.
World & Immersion
- Cleaned up overlapping areas and unnecessary objects.
- Improved no-overlap handling and visual feedback.
- Overall world optimization and organization updates.
Fixes & Stability
- Improved character response and task handling.
- General performance and stability improvements.
- Additional polish and minor fixes.
Changed files in this update