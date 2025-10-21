Patch Notes 2.1.
Fixed several Season 2 quests – now tasks can be completed using any tow truck and any car,
Improved quest text for Vlad’s car delivery mission – the description is now clearer and easier to follow,
Added a reward for completing Vlad’s car delivery quest,
Fixed Nitro holders issue in Burrito Bison,
Fixed police checkpoint at the end of Season 2 – the police will no longer confiscate all previously stolen vehicles (in this specific case),
Fixed document search quest – players can now claim the wreck before searching all cars,
Improved notifications related to destroyed tools
