 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 NINJA GAIDEN 4 Fellowship Escape From Duckov HELLDIVERS™ 2 ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 October 2025 Build 20468039 Edited 21 October 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 2.1.

  • Fixed several Season 2 quests – now tasks can be completed using any tow truck and any car,

  • Improved quest text for Vlad’s car delivery mission – the description is now clearer and easier to follow,

  • Added a reward for completing Vlad’s car delivery quest,

  • Fixed Nitro holders issue in Burrito Bison,

  • Fixed police checkpoint at the end of Season 2 – the police will no longer confiscate all previously stolen vehicles (in this specific case),

  • Fixed document search quest – players can now claim the wreck before searching all cars,

  • Improved notifications related to destroyed tools

Changed files in this update

Depot 2637941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link