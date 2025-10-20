Fixed a bug with Tactical Mode where it would disable the 2 time-stopping abilities if you left the map before the effects wore off. Also fixed Dr. Lee's dialogue if you disarm the H-bomb before talking to him on the island. Thanks to RPG Codex bug reports.

Final BATTLES map now has a working clock that will tell you the time, a Voodoo altar, 5 tomes, and a femto-flasher for the Laser Weapons ability. Also two of the auto-guns now start a little damaged.

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE:

-"PickTag" command now has an optional parameter that lets you pick dead/destroyed objects.

SCRIPTS:

-Fixed bug where time stop abilities would stop working if you changed map before effects wore off.

-Fixed bug where Dr. Lee would speak as if he's already on the Polyphonic if you disarm H-Bomb early.

-(BATTLES) Fixed bug where time-stopping abilities weren't wearing off in BATTLES DLC.

-(BATTLES) Added clock texture changing in new BATTLES map script.

RESOURCES:

-Added new clock textures for different times of day and use script to read the current time.

-Updated Builder's Manual ("pickTag" command).

STORY FILES: (requires starting a new game)

-(BATTLES) Added usable clock, femto-flasher, altar, and Voodoo tomes to final BATTLES map.

-(BATTLES) Two of three Auto-Guns now start damaged in final BATTLES map.