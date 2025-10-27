Hello Everyone,

We’re excited to bring you Update 1.3.0 just in time for Steam’s Scream Fest 🎃 — and yes, the game will be 40% off during the entire event!

🔥 Necromancer: New Hollow Flame Evolution for Raise the Dead

Once you defeat Kalinov while playing as the Necromancer, you will unlock hollow flame. At the start of a new run, a mysterious brazier will appear. If you choose to ignite the Hollow Flame, your skeleton summons will evolve at Rank 5 into fire-spitting jack-o-lantern warriors.

These new minions bring fury in a unique playstyle:

Increased damage output

Longer targeting range

Fire Projectile Attacks pierce through enemies

Slightly slower attack speed (to balance the carnage)

This evolution is not just a seasonal gimmick — it’s a permanent addition to Keeper’s Toll. Players have been asking for more summons for quite some time, and we felt now is the perfect time!

NOTE: If you have already defeated Kalinov while playing as the Necromancer, you will have to defeat him again as new code was written in this update to track the unlock.

📊 New Round Damage Tracker

We’ve added a tracker for your current run’s total damage. You’ll be able to see it clearly in the pause menu.

🛠 Fixes & Improvements

This update also includes a number of bug fixes, polish, and requested quality-of-life improvements to keep the game running smoothly:

- Updated Game Engine to Unity 2022.3.62f2

- Bug Fix: Challenge Altar in End of Time for Spirit Archers Event will now properly disable shadow and collider when the altar fades

- Challenge Event: Spirit Archers: pooled the attack arrows for performance boost

- Achievements: Added a failsafe to submit total kills achievements on game startup

- Bug Fix: Bogatyr had incorrect defense scaling which could be affected by leveling up Ironclad and obtaining a permanent defense boost while low health. This has been fixed.

- Bug Fix: in End of Time, after the final boss is defeated, mega soul collection no longer spawns flashing rings of souls. code refactored and positioning adjusted

- Souls will no longer countdown to be disabled while the game is paused

- Back/Cancel button will now close shops

🎮 Console Players

Console ports will be updated with this new content as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!

💡 What we're working on

As we look ahead beyond this update, our team’s main development continues to be focused toward our next game (TBA). Keeper’s Toll will continue to receive support with fixes and improvements as needed — we want to make sure it remains a great experience for everyone who plays.

We have many new ideas and worlds we’re excited to bring to life next — and we can’t wait to share more when the time comes.

🙏 Thank You!

We want to thank everyone who’s been playing and supporting Keeper’s Toll. If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review on Steam — it helps us tremendously.

As always, if you have feedback, bug reports, or requests, feel free to reach out. We love hearing from you and are always happy to listen and chat.

Stay safe this Halloween — and don’t forget to ignite the Hollow Flame 🔥💀🎃

— Stingbot Games