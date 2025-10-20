 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20467912
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added new hit SFX
  • Improved the timing of metasound hit FX for when weapons hit an unblocking enemy
  • Reduced the amplitude of camera shake on hit
  • Fixed issues with floating blood particles (extended collision check time to 0.3s to prevent particles colliding with the character)
  • Moved the player camera to a new over-the-should position for testing (*Note: This is a testing feature and not a permanent change - the over-the-shoulder camera, if implemented fully, will come with a game setting to revert to the old position)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3970161
