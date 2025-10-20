- Added new hit SFX
- Improved the timing of metasound hit FX for when weapons hit an unblocking enemy
- Reduced the amplitude of camera shake on hit
- Fixed issues with floating blood particles (extended collision check time to 0.3s to prevent particles colliding with the character)
- Moved the player camera to a new over-the-should position for testing (*Note: This is a testing feature and not a permanent change - the over-the-shoulder camera, if implemented fully, will come with a game setting to revert to the old position)
Patch Notes for 2025-10-20
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update