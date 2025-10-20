0.14.7.0

Additions:

- Starting another guild after skipping the tutorial will now start the tutorial again, incase you've changed your mind! A toggle has been added to the tutorial so you can skip the tutorial forever, too.

- You can now craft TIER 3 furniture! Of course, you need an advanced workshop for everything, but enjoy!

- Heroes can now have facial hair!

- You can now see skill cooldowns on the hero info popup! Sorry, didn't have space to put this on the actual raid popup.

Other Changes:

- You'll now be warned when trying to start a raid when a hero is almost at the end of their shift.

- Old guilds on the mission list now shows a unique icon for each mission.

- The crafting popup is now a little smaller.

- The Lucky Coin's recipe has been swapped around, starting with a refined metal instead.

- Expanded the list of items protected in the Big Top mission.

Balance:

- Tweaked order scaling again, orders can no longer be 0 days long. (Get ready to see this one a lot.)

- The Lucky coin no longer needs an intermediate workshop to craft. (Also can be made in the demo as you can receive them as drops, so why not?)

- Smasha and Slamma's stomp attack no longer deals as much damage, again. (More of a bug as a number was wrong and it was almost 100% of the time wiping the whole team.)

- Some boss priorities are now LOWER than the minions they can spawn with.

- Crafted items will now turn into a random item less, and a furniture item more. You can even get rare relics... if you're lucky...

Bug Fixes:

- Previously, unique furniture was getting the stat bonus that material furniture was supposed to be getting. As a result, the floor boost now does much more.

- Fixed some accidentally left in debug functions, like the fact that the basic painting created a coffin, I think this was in for a while. Sorry.

- An edge case with sorting where a variable used was getting desynced has been fixed.

- Fixed a bug with the Rotting Crystal.

- Potentially fixed an issue with the Book furniture item. (Don't know if the bug was introduced mid-patch or not.)

- Fixed a crash caused by wiping in a raid.