 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship NINJA GAIDEN 4 Escape From Duckov HELLDIVERS™ 2 ARC Raiders Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 21 October 2025 Build 20467745 Edited 21 October 2025 – 11:26:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, heroes!

We're back with a brand-new update for Survive the Hordes!, packed with new features, gameplay enhancements, and the kind of surprises that keep you coming back for more slashing, shooting, and looting!

Whether you're a veteran player or just stepping into the chaos, this update adds more depth, more secrets, and a smoother experience overall.

📚 New Features

🔍 Item Library

Ever wanted to keep track of all the epic loot you've discovered? With the new Item Library, you can now view every weapon, consumable, and stat modifier you’ve collected across all runs.

  • Track your progress

  • Discover what you’re missing

  • Plan your builds ahead of time

Evolution Library

Evolving your gear just got smarter. The new Evolution Library lets you view all known weapon evolutions and the combinations required to unlock them.

  • Learn how to evolve your favorite weapons

  • Keep track of discovered evolutions

  • Aim for powerful synergies and builds

🌪️ Gameplay Enhancements

🎯 New Hidden Ambush Events

Explore the map carefully – new ambush events now lurk in the shadows, ready to test your reflexes and reward your bravery. Find them, survive them, and reap the rewards!

  • surprise attacks

  • Bonus loot and experience if you survive

  • Adds new layers of tension and excitement

🐞 Minor Bug Fixes

We’ve squashed several bugs to ensure a more stable and enjoyable experience. Thanks to everyone in the community for the feedback!

⚖️ Minor Balancing

Tuning has been applied to weapons, enemies, and item stats for smoother progression and better gameplay flow.

🚀 Overall Speed Increased

The game now runs faster and more smoothly than ever — across all supported systems, including the Steam Deck. Combat feels snappier and movement speed has been increased over all classes.

📈 Update Summary

  • ✅ Added Item Library

  • ✅ Added Evolution Library

  • ✅ Introduced Hidden Ambush Events

  • ✅ Improved game performance and speed

  • ✅ Minor balancing tweaks

  • ✅ Bug fixes and stability improvements

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2260262
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link