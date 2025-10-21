Greetings, heroes!

We're back with a brand-new update for Survive the Hordes!, packed with new features, gameplay enhancements, and the kind of surprises that keep you coming back for more slashing, shooting, and looting!

Whether you're a veteran player or just stepping into the chaos, this update adds more depth, more secrets, and a smoother experience overall.

📚 New Features

🔍 Item Library

Ever wanted to keep track of all the epic loot you've discovered? With the new Item Library, you can now view every weapon, consumable, and stat modifier you’ve collected across all runs.

Track your progress

Discover what you’re missing

Plan your builds ahead of time

⚡ Evolution Library

Evolving your gear just got smarter. The new Evolution Library lets you view all known weapon evolutions and the combinations required to unlock them.

Learn how to evolve your favorite weapons

Keep track of discovered evolutions

Aim for powerful synergies and builds

🌪️ Gameplay Enhancements

🎯 New Hidden Ambush Events

Explore the map carefully – new ambush events now lurk in the shadows, ready to test your reflexes and reward your bravery. Find them, survive them, and reap the rewards!

surprise attacks

Bonus loot and experience if you survive

Adds new layers of tension and excitement

🐞 Minor Bug Fixes

We’ve squashed several bugs to ensure a more stable and enjoyable experience. Thanks to everyone in the community for the feedback!

⚖️ Minor Balancing

Tuning has been applied to weapons, enemies, and item stats for smoother progression and better gameplay flow.

🚀 Overall Speed Increased

The game now runs faster and more smoothly than ever — across all supported systems, including the Steam Deck. Combat feels snappier and movement speed has been increased over all classes.

📈 Update Summary