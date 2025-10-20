 Skip to content
20 October 2025 Build 20467733 Edited 20 October 2025 – 17:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Citizens,

we have just released Hotfix 12.0.2 with the following changes:

  • Added: "/teleport toplayer" (with alias /tpto) command was updated and added back.

  • Fixed: Mouse sensitivity got set to 0 when specific errors occured.

  • Fixed: Brightness could reach unintended values and not update correctly.

  • Fixed: Graphic settings could sometimes not load correctly, then not showing all options.

  • Fixed: The steam engine showed a bright box instead of effects when turned on.

  • Fixed: Custom recipe lists on work tables didn't get saved on the server.

  • Improved: Reduced strength and saturation of rimlights.

  • Improved: Made some adjustments to overall saturation based on player feedback.

  • Improved: Adjusted the night post processing volume curve to properly fade in and out at night time.

  • Improved: Made some tweaks to the directional light curve for more consistent brightness throughout daylight.

  • Improved: Braziers and the Carbide Head Lamp had their lighting strength increased. All other lights will get similar improvements in future updates as well.

  • Improved: Made further adjustments to plant harvest SFX.

  • Improved: Removed a branch crack layer in forest and tundra ambience sounds that was too similar to the broken tool sound.

  • Removed: The "Reflections" graphic setting.

