Hey Citizens,
we have just released Hotfix 12.0.2 with the following changes:
Added: "/teleport toplayer" (with alias /tpto) command was updated and added back.
Fixed: Mouse sensitivity got set to 0 when specific errors occured.
Fixed: Brightness could reach unintended values and not update correctly.
Fixed: Graphic settings could sometimes not load correctly, then not showing all options.
Fixed: The steam engine showed a bright box instead of effects when turned on.
Fixed: Custom recipe lists on work tables didn't get saved on the server.
Improved: Reduced strength and saturation of rimlights.
Improved: Made some adjustments to overall saturation based on player feedback.
Improved: Adjusted the night post processing volume curve to properly fade in and out at night time.
Improved: Made some tweaks to the directional light curve for more consistent brightness throughout daylight.
Improved: Braziers and the Carbide Head Lamp had their lighting strength increased. All other lights will get similar improvements in future updates as well.
Improved: Made further adjustments to plant harvest SFX.
Improved: Removed a branch crack layer in forest and tundra ambience sounds that was too similar to the broken tool sound.
Removed: The "Reflections" graphic setting.
Changed files in this update