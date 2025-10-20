Update, Version 20251020
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[The House in the Mountains]Location complete. It's no longer WIP.
[The House in the Mountains]If you get this location before progressing the Shadow of the Wolves quest, this location will have some hostile Werewolf Deathsquads who will attack you on sight.
[Shadow of the Wolves]Story continues.
[Wiki]Updated the Shadow of the Wolves page.
[Tileset]New Tileset: Duin's Lab. (You can use it in your pocket dimension.)
[Jiru Island]New Location: Duin's Underground Lab. (Early WIP)
[BGM]New BGM: Duin's Lab (It's obviously used as the background music of Duin's Lab.)
[Boombox]You can now listen to Duin's Lab in your boomboxes.
[Duin's Underground Lab]Added a Beasthrys statue and a teleport circle near the entrance.
[Duin's Underground Lab]Added butterfly support so that you can teleport out of this location.
[Furniture]Added 2 werewolf statues.
[Shopping]You can buy those new werewolf statues from the priestess of the Beasthrys Temple
简体中文
##########Content################
【山中小屋】地点完成。不再是施工中的状态。
【山中小屋】如果你在进行【群狼的暗影】剧情之前就进入这个区域。那么这里会有敌意的精锐狼人暗杀队会主动攻击你。
【群狼的暗影】剧情继续。
【维基】更新了【群狼的暗影】页面。
【图块】新图块：杜因的实验室。（可以在你的口袋空间使用。）
【吉鲁岛】新地点：杜因的地下实验室（早期施工阶段）
【背景音乐】新背景音乐：杜因的实验室（显然，是杜因的实验室的背景音乐。）
【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器中听《杜因的实验室》
【杜因的地下实验室】在门口附近的位置加入了一个一个碧丝崔斯雕像和一个传送阵。
【杜因的地下实验室】加入了蝴蝶之翼支持，以便你能传送出去。
【家具】加入了两种新的狼人雕像。
【购物】你可以从碧丝崔斯神殿的女祭祀那里购买到这些新的狼人雕像。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/3cadafc4
https://pastelink.net/xr2oyd5t
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update