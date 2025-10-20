English##########Content################[The House in the Mountains]Location complete. It's no longer WIP.[The House in the Mountains]If you get this location before progressing the Shadow of the Wolves quest, this location will have some hostile Werewolf Deathsquads who will attack you on sight.[Shadow of the Wolves]Story continues.[Wiki]Updated the Shadow of the Wolves page.[Tileset]New Tileset: Duin's Lab. (You can use it in your pocket dimension.)[Jiru Island]New Location: Duin's Underground Lab. (Early WIP)[BGM]New BGM: Duin's Lab (It's obviously used as the background music of Duin's Lab.)[Boombox]You can now listen to Duin's Lab in your boomboxes.[Duin's Underground Lab]Added a Beasthrys statue and a teleport circle near the entrance.[Duin's Underground Lab]Added butterfly support so that you can teleport out of this location.[Furniture]Added 2 werewolf statues.[Shopping]You can buy those new werewolf statues from the priestess of the Beasthrys Temple简体中文##########Content################【山中小屋】地点完成。不再是施工中的状态。【山中小屋】如果你在进行【群狼的暗影】剧情之前就进入这个区域。那么这里会有敌意的精锐狼人暗杀队会主动攻击你。【群狼的暗影】剧情继续。【维基】更新了【群狼的暗影】页面。【图块】新图块：杜因的实验室。（可以在你的口袋空间使用。）【吉鲁岛】新地点：杜因的地下实验室（早期施工阶段）【背景音乐】新背景音乐：杜因的实验室（显然，是杜因的实验室的背景音乐。）【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器中听《杜因的实验室》【杜因的地下实验室】在门口附近的位置加入了一个一个碧丝崔斯雕像和一个传送阵。【杜因的地下实验室】加入了蝴蝶之翼支持，以便你能传送出去。【家具】加入了两种新的狼人雕像。【购物】你可以从碧丝崔斯神殿的女祭祀那里购买到这些新的狼人雕像。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场