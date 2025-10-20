NEW UPDATE IS OUT v1.3.0

This update includes the sink, a place to spend all your croins.

Mos the updates give a significant buff to the overall game progress, but be aware prices scale quickly.

There are currently 12 upgrades with many more to follow soon.

Changes

The fastest a crop can grow is once every 100ms. This will be better balanced to also allow faster growth on later crops with a future update

The automator skill tree updates have been significantly nerfed. Storage : 100/200/300 -> 25/50/75 Efficiency: 10/20/30 -> 5/10/15 Rewards: 1/2/3 -> 1/1/1 Auto Claim: has been reworked to only claim the current cycle instead of the entire storage

Crop Shops UI has been improved with more detailed information

I hope you enjoy the update!