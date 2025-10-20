NEW UPDATE IS OUT v1.3.0
This update includes the sink, a place to spend all your croins.
Mos the updates give a significant buff to the overall game progress, but be aware prices scale quickly.
There are currently 12 upgrades with many more to follow soon.
Changes
The fastest a crop can grow is once every 100ms. This will be better balanced to also allow faster growth on later crops with a future update
The automator skill tree updates have been significantly nerfed.
Storage: 100/200/300 -> 25/50/75
Efficiency: 10/20/30 -> 5/10/15
Rewards: 1/2/3 -> 1/1/1
Auto Claim: has been reworked to only claim the current cycle instead of the entire storage
Crop Shops UI has been improved with more detailed information
I hope you enjoy the update!
